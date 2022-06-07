Rangers vs. Lightning stream: Watch online, TV channel

The home teams have won each game thus far as the Lightning look to even up series with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Lightning struck in the final minute of Game 3 on Sunday when Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds remaining in regulation to lift Tampa Bay to a 3-2 victory over the Rangers. New York still leads the Eastern Conference Final, two games to one, with Game 4 set for Tuesday night in Tampa.

How to Watch NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 4: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: June 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Lightning trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before getting power-play tallies from Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos to tie things up. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots for Tampa Bay.

The Rangers got right-wing Barclay Goodrow back for Game 1 of this series. He has played 42 minutes in the first three games and is minus-1 with no points. He came to New York in a July 2021 trade after playing for Tampa Bay's back-to-back Stanley Cup champion teams.

Game 5 is Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Rangers center Mika Zibanejad leads the series with three goals in three games.

