Rangers vs. Lightning stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 4: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The home teams have won each game thus far as the Lightning look to even up series with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Lightning struck in the final minute of Game 3 on Sunday when Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds remaining in regulation to lift Tampa Bay to a 3-2 victory over the Rangers. New York still leads the Eastern Conference Final, two games to one, with Game 4 set for Tuesday night in Tampa.

How to Watch NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 4: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: June 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Game 4 between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Lightning trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before getting power-play tallies from Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos to tie things up. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots for Tampa Bay.

The Rangers got right-wing Barclay Goodrow back for Game 1 of this series. He has played 42 minutes in the first three games and is minus-1 with no points. He came to New York in a July 2021 trade after playing for Tampa Bay's back-to-back Stanley Cup champion teams.

Game 5 is Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Rangers center Mika Zibanejad leads the series with three goals in three games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 4: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Rangers vs. Lightning stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at White Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
HD_TVE_DATELINEUN_05032022_proxy_SD_thumb_3
entertainment

How to Watch Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
all-rise-renewed-season-2
entertainment

How to Watch All Rise Season Three Premiere

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) react in the second quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) runs the baseline after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy