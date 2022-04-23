Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tampa Bay Lightning (47-22-8) host the Nashville Predators (44-28-5) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 102 points and the Predators are seventh in the Western Conference with 93 points.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Nashville

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NHL Network

Arena: Amalie Arena

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. Nashville

Date Home Away Result 2/26/2022 Predators Lightning 3-2 TB

Tampa Bay and Nashville Stats

On average, the Lightning post 3.4 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Predators concede 2.9 (14th).

On average, the Predators score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).

Tampa Bay has a +47 goal differential on the season, eighth in the NHL.

Nashville has a +19 goal differential on the season, 13th in the NHL.

The Predators have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.4% of opportunities).

The Lightning have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.6% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 56 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (90 total points), having collected 34 goals and 56 assists.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 76 points (19 goals, 57 assists) to the team.

Alex Killorn's season total of 58 points has come from 25 goals and 33 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .917 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi drives the offense for Nashville with 89 points (1.2 per game), with 20 goals and 69 assists in 75 games (playing 25:28 per game).

Matt Duchene has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with 40 goals and 38 assists.

Filip Forsberg is a crucial player on offense for Nashville with 39 goals and 37 assists.

Juuse Saros has played 65 games this season, conceding 164 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 1880 saves and a .920 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed)

