Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

The Monday NHL slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) visiting the New Jersey Devils (14-17-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank second and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Lightning -1.5 6

Tampa Bay and New Jersey Stats

The Lightning score 3.2 goals per game (120 in 37 games), and the Devils concede 3.4 (122 in 36).

On average, the Devils score 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Lightning concede 2.9 (14th).

Tampa Bay is +14 overall in goal differential this season, 12th in the NHL.

New Jersey is -18 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.

The Lightning have scored 22 power-play goals (16th in league in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Lightning have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (14th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 14 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 10 goals and 22 assists in 34 games for New Jersey add up to 32 total points on the season.

Nico Hischier has posted 21 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 14 assists.

Andreas Johnsson's nine goals and 12 assists add up to 21 points this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood has an .898 save percentage (40th in the league), with 580 total saves (26.4 per game), conceding 66 goals (3.0 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has made 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has conceded 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Yegor Sharangovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jesper Bratt: Out (COVID-19), Pavel Zacha: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Andreas Johnsson: Out (Health Protocols), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (COVID-19), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nathan Bastian: Out (COVID-19), Damon Severson: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 41 points in 36 games (16 goals and 25 assists).

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 37 games, with seven goals and 29 assists.

Alex Killorn has 11 goals and 20 assists for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has given up 2.3 goals per game this season and is recording 27.1 saves per outing. His .923 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.

Brian Elliott has conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 179 saves (22.4 per game) with an .899 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Ross Colton: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Zach Bogosian: Day To Day (Lower Body), Ryan McDonagh: Day To Day (Lower Body)

