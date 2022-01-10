Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Will Butcher (4) defends as New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) makes a pass between his legs during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Will Butcher (4) defends as New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) makes a pass between his legs during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Monday NHL slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) visiting the New Jersey Devils (14-17-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank second and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New Jersey

Lightning vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lightning

-1.5

6

Tampa Bay and New Jersey Stats

  • The Lightning score 3.2 goals per game (120 in 37 games), and the Devils concede 3.4 (122 in 36).
  • On average, the Devils score 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Lightning concede 2.9 (14th).
  • Tampa Bay is +14 overall in goal differential this season, 12th in the NHL.
  • New Jersey is -18 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
  • The Lightning have scored 22 power-play goals (16th in league in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Lightning have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (14th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 14 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 10 goals and 22 assists in 34 games for New Jersey add up to 32 total points on the season.
  • Nico Hischier has posted 21 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 14 assists.
  • Andreas Johnsson's nine goals and 12 assists add up to 21 points this season.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has an .898 save percentage (40th in the league), with 580 total saves (26.4 per game), conceding 66 goals (3.0 per game).
  • Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has made 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has conceded 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Yegor Sharangovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jesper Bratt: Out (COVID-19), Pavel Zacha: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Andreas Johnsson: Out (Health Protocols), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (COVID-19), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nathan Bastian: Out (COVID-19), Damon Severson: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 41 points in 36 games (16 goals and 25 assists).
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 37 games, with seven goals and 29 assists.
  • Alex Killorn has 11 goals and 20 assists for Tampa Bay.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has given up 2.3 goals per game this season and is recording 27.1 saves per outing. His .923 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.
  • Brian Elliott has conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 179 saves (22.4 per game) with an .899 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Ross Colton: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Zach Bogosian: Day To Day (Lower Body), Ryan McDonagh: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Avalanche

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his overtime goal with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) battle for a rebound during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) compete for a loose ball during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
David Annie 90 Day
entertainment

How to Watch David & Annie: After the 90 Days Series Premiere

1 minute ago
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) in the second half the NCAA Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6. Cotton Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide Ac 434
College Football

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) celebrate Cook's touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Alabama vs. Georgia: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy