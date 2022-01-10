How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Monday NHL slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) visiting the New Jersey Devils (14-17-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank second and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lightning
-1.5
6
Tampa Bay and New Jersey Stats
- The Lightning score 3.2 goals per game (120 in 37 games), and the Devils concede 3.4 (122 in 36).
- On average, the Devils score 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Lightning concede 2.9 (14th).
- Tampa Bay is +14 overall in goal differential this season, 12th in the NHL.
- New Jersey is -18 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
- The Lightning have scored 22 power-play goals (16th in league in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Lightning have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (14th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 14 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 10 goals and 22 assists in 34 games for New Jersey add up to 32 total points on the season.
- Nico Hischier has posted 21 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 14 assists.
- Andreas Johnsson's nine goals and 12 assists add up to 21 points this season.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has an .898 save percentage (40th in the league), with 580 total saves (26.4 per game), conceding 66 goals (3.0 per game).
- Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has made 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has conceded 26 goals (2.6 per game).
Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Yegor Sharangovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jesper Bratt: Out (COVID-19), Pavel Zacha: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Andreas Johnsson: Out (Health Protocols), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (COVID-19), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nathan Bastian: Out (COVID-19), Damon Severson: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 41 points in 36 games (16 goals and 25 assists).
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 37 games, with seven goals and 29 assists.
- Alex Killorn has 11 goals and 20 assists for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has given up 2.3 goals per game this season and is recording 27.1 saves per outing. His .923 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.
- Brian Elliott has conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 179 saves (22.4 per game) with an .899 save percentage.
Lightning Injuries: Ross Colton: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Zach Bogosian: Day To Day (Lower Body), Ryan McDonagh: Day To Day (Lower Body)
