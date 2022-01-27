Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL action on Thursday includes a matchup in Tampa, Florida between the Tampa Bay Lightning (28-10-5) and New Jersey Devils (15-21-5) at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank second and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Tampa Bay and New Jersey Stats

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • One of Tampa Bay's top contributing offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) and plays an average of 18:31 per game.
  • Victor Hedman has 44 points (1.0 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 35 assists.
  • Alex Killorn's season total of 39 points has come from 13 goals and 26 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: Out (Lower-body), Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body), Nikita Kucherov: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has scored 14 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 23 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the New Jersey offense with 37 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.
  • Nico Hischier has racked up 24 points this season, with eight goals and 16 assists.
  • Andreas Johnsson's 10 goals and 14 assists add up to 24 points this season.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Michael McLeod: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Ty Smith: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

January
27
2022

New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
