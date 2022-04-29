How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Friday NHL schedule features the Tampa Bay Lightning (50-23-8) visiting the New York Islanders (37-34-10) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Lightning rank fifth with 108 points and the Islanders are ninth with 84 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arena: UBS Arena

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Lightning score 3.4 goals per game (eighth in league), and the Islanders are conceding 2.8 (seventh).

The Islanders are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).

Tampa Bay is +55 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.

New York has a +1 goal differential on the season, 17th in the NHL.

The Islanders have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 62 power-play goals (successful on 23.9% of opportunities).

The Lightning have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (ninth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 45 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson is an offensive leader for New York with 59 points (0.8 per game), with 37 goals and 22 assists in 71 games (playing 17:41 per game).

Mathew Barzal has totaled 58 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and 43 assists.

Noah Dobson is a top contributor on offense for New York with 13 goals and 37 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1489 saves, and has given up 118 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Ryan Pulock: Day To Day (COVID-19)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 103 points (39 goals, 64 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.

Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 65 assists to total 85 points (1.0 per game).

Nikita Kucherov's season total of 67 points has come from 25 goals and 42 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .917 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Panthers W 8-4 Away +105 4/26/2022 Blue Jackets W 4-1 Home -403 4/28/2022 Blue Jackets L 5-2 Away -264 4/29/2022 Islanders - Away -196

Islanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Hurricanes L 5-2 Home +156 4/26/2022 Capitals W 4-1 Away +150 4/28/2022 Capitals W 5-1 Home +116 4/29/2022 Lightning - Home +163

