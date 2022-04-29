How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Friday NHL schedule features the Tampa Bay Lightning (50-23-8) visiting the New York Islanders (37-34-10) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Lightning rank fifth with 108 points and the Islanders are ninth with 84 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: UBS Arena
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Lightning score 3.4 goals per game (eighth in league), and the Islanders are conceding 2.8 (seventh).
- The Islanders are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).
- Tampa Bay is +55 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.
- New York has a +1 goal differential on the season, 17th in the NHL.
- The Islanders have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 62 power-play goals (successful on 23.9% of opportunities).
- The Lightning have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (ninth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 45 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson is an offensive leader for New York with 59 points (0.8 per game), with 37 goals and 22 assists in 71 games (playing 17:41 per game).
- Mathew Barzal has totaled 58 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and 43 assists.
- Noah Dobson is a top contributor on offense for New York with 13 goals and 37 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1489 saves, and has given up 118 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Ryan Pulock: Day To Day (COVID-19)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 103 points (39 goals, 64 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.
- Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 65 assists to total 85 points (1.0 per game).
- Nikita Kucherov's season total of 67 points has come from 25 goals and 42 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .917 save percentage (10th-best in the league).
Lightning Injuries: None
Lightning Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/24/2022
Panthers
W 8-4
Away
+105
4/26/2022
Blue Jackets
W 4-1
Home
-403
4/28/2022
Blue Jackets
L 5-2
Away
-264
4/29/2022
Islanders
-
Away
-196
Islanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/24/2022
Hurricanes
L 5-2
Home
+156
4/26/2022
Capitals
W 4-1
Away
+150
4/28/2022
Capitals
W 5-1
Home
+116
4/29/2022
Lightning
-
Home
+163
