How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL schedule features the Tampa Bay Lightning (50-23-8) visiting the New York Islanders (37-34-10) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Lightning rank fifth with 108 points and the Islanders are ninth with 84 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: UBS Arena
Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning score 3.4 goals per game (eighth in league), and the Islanders are conceding 2.8 (seventh).
  • The Islanders are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • Tampa Bay is +55 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.
  • New York has a +1 goal differential on the season, 17th in the NHL.
  • The Islanders have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 62 power-play goals (successful on 23.9% of opportunities).
  • The Lightning have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (ninth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 45 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson is an offensive leader for New York with 59 points (0.8 per game), with 37 goals and 22 assists in 71 games (playing 17:41 per game).
  • Mathew Barzal has totaled 58 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and 43 assists.
  • Noah Dobson is a top contributor on offense for New York with 13 goals and 37 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1489 saves, and has given up 118 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Ryan Pulock: Day To Day (COVID-19)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 103 points (39 goals, 64 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.
  • Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 65 assists to total 85 points (1.0 per game).
  • Nikita Kucherov's season total of 67 points has come from 25 goals and 42 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .917 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Lightning Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Panthers

W 8-4

Away

+105

4/26/2022

Blue Jackets

W 4-1

Home

-403

4/28/2022

Blue Jackets

L 5-2

Away

-264

4/29/2022

Islanders

-

Away

-196

Islanders Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Hurricanes

L 5-2

Home

+156

4/26/2022

Capitals

W 4-1

Away

+150

4/28/2022

Capitals

W 5-1

Home

+116

4/29/2022

Lightning

-

Home

+163

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
