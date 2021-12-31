Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (21-6-4) host the New York Rangers (19-8-4) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 31, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank first and the Rangers sixth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Amalie Arena

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Lightning -1.5 6

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Lightning are eighth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Rangers are fifth on defense (2.6 against).

The Rangers score 2.8 goals per game (88 in 31 games), and the Lightning concede 2.6 (82 in 31).

Tampa Bay is +19 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the league.

New York's goal differential is +8 on the season (13th in the league).

The Rangers have conceded 14 power-play goals (fifth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 17 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

The Rangers have scored 22 power-play goals (on 25.0% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 18 (killing off 80.0% of penalties, 18th in league).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 36 points in 31 games (14 goals and 22 assists).

Victor Hedman has racked up 33 points (1.0 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 26 assists.

Alex Killorn's 27 points this season have come via nine goals and 18 assists.

In 24 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 52 goals (2.2 per game) and has racked up 671 saves (28.0 per game).

Brian Elliott has a .903 save percentage, and has allowed 17 goals (2.4 per game) while racking up 159 saves (22.7 per game).

Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: Out (Lower body), Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mikhail Sergachev: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Anthony Cirelli: Out (Health Protocols), Andrei Vasilevskiy: Out (Health Protocols), Brian Elliott: Out (Health Protocols)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 35 points (1.2 per game), with 10 goals and 25 assists in 30 games (playing 19:05 per game).

Adam Fox has posted 31 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has five goals and 26 assists.

Mika Zibanejad is a top player on offense for New York with eight goals and 19 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has played 19 games this season, conceding 39 goals (2.1 per game) with 550 saves (28.9 per game) and a .934 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Alexandar Georgiev has recorded 293 total saves (22.5 per game) with a .902 save percentage, conceding 32 goals (2.5 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Kevin Rooney: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)

