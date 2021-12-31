How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning (21-6-4) host the New York Rangers (19-8-4) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 31, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank first and the Rangers sixth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lightning
-1.5
6
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Lightning are eighth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Rangers are fifth on defense (2.6 against).
- The Rangers score 2.8 goals per game (88 in 31 games), and the Lightning concede 2.6 (82 in 31).
- Tampa Bay is +19 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the league.
- New York's goal differential is +8 on the season (13th in the league).
- The Rangers have conceded 14 power-play goals (fifth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 17 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
- The Rangers have scored 22 power-play goals (on 25.0% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 18 (killing off 80.0% of penalties, 18th in league).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 36 points in 31 games (14 goals and 22 assists).
- Victor Hedman has racked up 33 points (1.0 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 26 assists.
- Alex Killorn's 27 points this season have come via nine goals and 18 assists.
- In 24 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 52 goals (2.2 per game) and has racked up 671 saves (28.0 per game).
- Brian Elliott has a .903 save percentage, and has allowed 17 goals (2.4 per game) while racking up 159 saves (22.7 per game).
Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: Out (Lower body), Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mikhail Sergachev: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Anthony Cirelli: Out (Health Protocols), Andrei Vasilevskiy: Out (Health Protocols), Brian Elliott: Out (Health Protocols)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 35 points (1.2 per game), with 10 goals and 25 assists in 30 games (playing 19:05 per game).
- Adam Fox has posted 31 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has five goals and 26 assists.
- Mika Zibanejad is a top player on offense for New York with eight goals and 19 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has played 19 games this season, conceding 39 goals (2.1 per game) with 550 saves (28.9 per game) and a .934 save percentage (second-best in the league).
- Alexandar Georgiev has recorded 293 total saves (22.5 per game) with a .902 save percentage, conceding 32 goals (2.5 per game).
Rangers Injuries: Kevin Rooney: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)
