Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

The New York Rangers (19-8-4) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (21-7-4) take the ice in New York City, New York on January 2, 2022 at Madison Square Garden, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Rangers sit in fifth place and the Lightning are second in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. Tampa Bay

New York and Tampa Bay Stats

The Rangers are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Lightning are 12th in goals allowed (2.8).

The Lightning score 3.3 goals per game (eighth in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (fifth).

New York is +8 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.

Tampa Bay is 11th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +13.

The Rangers have scored 22 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (fifth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 18 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has scored 15 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 22 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Tampa Bay offense with 37 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.8 shots per game, shooting 16.9%.

Victor Hedman is a leading scorer for Tampa Bay with 33 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 26 assists in 33 games.

Tampa Bay's Alex Killorn is among the leaders on the team with 28 total points (nine goals and 19 assists).

Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 52 goals (2.2 per game) and amassed 671 saves (28.0 per game) with a .928 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Brian Elliott has a .903 save percentage, has made 159 saves (19.9 per game), and has conceded 17 goals (2.1 per game).

Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: Out (Lower body), Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mikhail Sergachev: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Anthony Cirelli: Out (Health Protocols), Andrei Vasilevskiy: Out (Health Protocols), Brian Elliott: Out (Health Protocols)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.

Adam Fox is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) to the team.

Mika Zibanejad has eight goals and 19 assists for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has conceded 39 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 550 saves (27.5 per game) with a .934 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Alexandar Georgiev has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league), and has allowed 32 goals (2.5 per game) while recording 293 saves (22.5 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Kevin Rooney: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)

