How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) during overtime period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (39-15-6) and the New York Rangers (38-18-5) meet in Tampa, Florida on March 19, 2022 at Amalie Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with 84 points and the Rangers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with 81 points.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New York

Lightning vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lightning

-1.5

5.5

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning score 3.4 goals per game (202 in 60 games), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (157 in 61).
  • On average, the Rangers score 3.0 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Lightning give up 2.8 (12th).
  • Tampa Bay is seventh in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.
  • New York is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +24 (+0.4 per game).
  • On the power play, the Lightning have scored 38 goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 31 (killing off 82.2% of penalties, ninth in league).
  • The Rangers have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 26.9% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.8% of penalties).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 66 points. He has 27 goals and 39 assists this season.
  • Victor Hedman has picked up 60 points (1.0 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 43 assists.
  • Alex Killorn's 47 points this season have come via 18 goals and 29 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin's 71 points are pivotal for New York. He has recorded 16 goals and 55 assists in 56 games.
  • Mika Zibanejad is a key piece of the offense for New York with 62 total points this season. He has scored 25 goals and added 37 assists in 61 games.
  • Adam Fox has scored nine goals on the season, adding 52 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 80 goals (2.1 goals against average) and amassed 1202 saves with a .938 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

How To Watch

March
19
2022

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
