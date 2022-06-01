How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to ESPN as the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the New York Rangers on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank fifth while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Lightning are scoring 3.5 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).
- Tampa Bay is +57 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the league.
- New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).
- The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has totaled 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.
- Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 82 total points (one per game), with 30 goals and 52 assists in 81 games.
- New York's Chris Kreider is among the leaders on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).
- Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (first in the league), with 1516 total saves, giving up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (106 total points), having amassed 42 goals and 64 assists.
- Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists to total 86 points (one per game).
- Nikita Kucherov's season total of 69 points has come from 25 goals and 44 assists.
- In 63 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.49 goals against average) and has recorded 1712 saves.
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Lower-body)
Lightning Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/19/2022
Panthers
W 2-1
Away
+143
5/22/2022
Panthers
W 5-1
Home
-104
5/23/2022
Panthers
W 2-0
Home
-126
6/1/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-130
6/3/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
6/5/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-
6/7/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/26/2022
Hurricanes
L 3-1
Away
+250
5/28/2022
Hurricanes
W 5-2
Home
-119
5/30/2022
Hurricanes
W 6-2
Away
+129
6/1/2022
Lightning
-
Home
+109
6/3/2022
Lightning
-
Home
-
6/5/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
6/7/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
