How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates his goal with center Ryan Strome (16), left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to ESPN as the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the New York Rangers on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank fifth while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning are scoring 3.5 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).
  • The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).
  • Tampa Bay is +57 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the league.
  • New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).
  • The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has totaled 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.
  • Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 82 total points (one per game), with 30 goals and 52 assists in 81 games.
  • New York's Chris Kreider is among the leaders on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).
  • Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (first in the league), with 1516 total saves, giving up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (106 total points), having amassed 42 goals and 64 assists.
  • Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists to total 86 points (one per game).
  • Nikita Kucherov's season total of 69 points has come from 25 goals and 44 assists.
  • In 63 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.49 goals against average) and has recorded 1712 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Lightning Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/19/2022

Panthers

W 2-1

Away

+143

5/22/2022

Panthers

W 5-1

Home

-104

5/23/2022

Panthers

W 2-0

Home

-126

6/1/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-130

6/3/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-

6/5/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

6/7/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/26/2022

Hurricanes

L 3-1

Away

+250

5/28/2022

Hurricanes

W 5-2

Home

-119

5/30/2022

Hurricanes

W 6-2

Away

+129

6/1/2022

Lightning

-

Home

+109

6/3/2022

Lightning

-

Home

-

6/5/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

6/7/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
