Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate as they beat the Florida Panthers to advance to the eastern conference finals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN when the New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers lead 1-0 in the series. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 110 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 110 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

On average, the Lightning put up 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).

The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (sixth).

Tampa Bay is +57 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the NHL.

New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).

The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has totaled 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.

Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (first in the league), with 1516 total saves, allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 106 points (42 goals, 64 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.

Nikita Kucherov's 69 points this season have come via 25 goals and 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/22/2022 Panthers W 5-1 Home -104 5/23/2022 Panthers W 2-0 Home -126 6/1/2022 Rangers L 6-2 Away -127 6/3/2022 Rangers - Away -123 6/5/2022 Rangers - Home - 6/7/2022 Rangers - Home -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/28/2022 Hurricanes W 5-2 Home -119 5/30/2022 Hurricanes W 6-2 Away +129 6/1/2022 Lightning W 6-2 Home +106 6/3/2022 Lightning - Home +103 6/5/2022 Lightning - Away - 6/7/2022 Lightning - Away -

