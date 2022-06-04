Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, with the Rangers up 2-0. Watch on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning rank fifth with 110 points and the Rangers are fourth with 110 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
6/3/2022
Rangers
Lightning
3-2 NYR
6/1/2022
Rangers
Lightning
6-2 NYR
3/19/2022
Lightning
Rangers
2-1 NYR
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Lightning put up 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).
- The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).
- Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).
- New York is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
- The Rangers have conceded 40 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- One of Tampa Bay's top contributing offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 106 points (42 goals, 64 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.
- Nikita Kucherov has 69 total points for Tampa Bay, with 25 goals and 44 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin's 96 points are pivotal for New York. He has recorded 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games.
- Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider is a top player on offense for New York with 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has played 53 games this season, conceding 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with 1516 saves and a .935 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.
