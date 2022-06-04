Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the third period in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, with the Rangers up 2-0. Watch on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning rank fifth with 110 points and the Rangers are fourth with 110 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 6/3/2022 Rangers Lightning 3-2 NYR 6/3/2022 Rangers Lightning 3-2 NYR 6/1/2022 Rangers Lightning 6-2 NYR 6/1/2022 Rangers Lightning 6-2 NYR 3/19/2022 Lightning Rangers 2-1 NYR

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Lightning put up 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).

The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).

Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).

New York is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).

The Rangers have conceded 40 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top contributing offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 106 points (42 goals, 64 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.

Nikita Kucherov has 69 total points for Tampa Bay, with 25 goals and 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin's 96 points are pivotal for New York. He has recorded 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games.

Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider is a top player on offense for New York with 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has played 53 games this season, conceding 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with 1516 saves and a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.