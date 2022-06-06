Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning ready for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the New York Rangers, with the Rangers ahead in the series 2-1. You can watch the game on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning are fifth and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
6/5/2022
Lightning
Rangers
3-2 TB
6/3/2022
Rangers
Lightning
3-2 NYR
6/3/2022
Rangers
Lightning
3-2 NYR
6/1/2022
Rangers
Lightning
6-2 NYR
6/1/2022
Rangers
Lightning
6-2 NYR
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Lightning are scoring 3.5 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).
- The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).
- Tampa Bay has a +57 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
- New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, with 106 points in 81 games.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 82 games, with 20 goals and 66 assists.
- Nikita Kucherov has 25 goals and 44 assists for Tampa Bay.
- In 63 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.49 goals against average) and has recorded 1712 saves.
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has collected 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.
- Mika Zibanejad is a top offensive contributor for New York with 82 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 52 assists in 81 games.
- New York's Chris Kreider is among the top offensive players on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).
- Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
