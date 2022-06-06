Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning ready for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the New York Rangers, with the Rangers ahead in the series 2-1. You can watch the game on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning are fifth and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Amalie Arena

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 6/5/2022 Lightning Rangers 3-2 TB 6/3/2022 Rangers Lightning 3-2 NYR 6/1/2022 Rangers Lightning 6-2 NYR

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Lightning are scoring 3.5 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).

The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).

Tampa Bay has a +57 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.

New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, with 106 points in 81 games.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 82 games, with 20 goals and 66 assists.

Nikita Kucherov has 25 goals and 44 assists for Tampa Bay.

In 63 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.49 goals against average) and has recorded 1712 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has collected 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.

Mika Zibanejad is a top offensive contributor for New York with 82 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 52 assists in 81 games.

New York's Chris Kreider is among the top offensive players on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).

Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

