Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 7, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) controls the puck against the New York Rangers in the first period in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, with the series tied 2-2. Watch on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lightning rank fifth while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Lightning are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).

In terms of goal differential, Tampa Bay is +57 on the season (sixth in NHL).

New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.

The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 47 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 74 assists (1.0 per game), fueling the New York offense with 96 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 12.4%.

Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 82 total points (1.0 per game), with 30 goals and 52 assists in 81 games.

New York's Chris Kreider is among the leading scorers on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).

Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 106 points in 81 games (42 goals and 64 assists).

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 82 games, with 20 goals and 66 assists.

Nikita Kucherov's 69 points this season have come via 25 goals and 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/3/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away -132 6/5/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Home -183 6/7/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Home -180 6/9/2022 Rangers - Away -127 6/11/2022 Rangers - Home -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/3/2022 Lightning W 3-2 Home +111 6/5/2022 Lightning L 3-2 Away +155 6/7/2022 Lightning L 4-1 Away +153 6/9/2022 Lightning - Home +106 6/11/2022 Lightning - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.