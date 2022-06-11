Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to watch Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN when the New York Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning lead 3-2 in the series. The Lightning rank fifth and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

6/9/2022

Rangers

Lightning

3-1 TB

6/9/2022

Rangers

Lightning

3-1 TB

6/7/2022

Lightning

Rangers

4-1 TB

6/5/2022

Lightning

Rangers

3-2 TB

6/3/2022

Rangers

Lightning

3-2 NYR

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning are scoring 3.5 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).
  • The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).
  • In terms of goal differential, Tampa Bay is +57 on the season (sixth in league).
  • New York is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
  • On the power play, the Lightning have scored 63 goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (106 total points), having amassed 42 goals and 64 assists.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.
  • Nikita Kucherov has 25 goals and 44 assists for Tampa Bay.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1712 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin's 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York add up to 96 total points on the season.
  • Mika Zibanejad has totaled 82 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

