Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to watch Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN when the New York Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning lead 3-2 in the series. The Lightning rank fifth and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York
- Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Arena: Amalie Arena
Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
6/9/2022
Rangers
Lightning
3-1 TB
6/7/2022
Lightning
Rangers
4-1 TB
6/5/2022
Lightning
Rangers
3-2 TB
6/3/2022
Rangers
Lightning
3-2 NYR
Tampa Bay and New York Stats
- The Lightning are scoring 3.5 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).
- In terms of goal differential, Tampa Bay is +57 on the season (sixth in league).
- New York is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
- On the power play, the Lightning have scored 63 goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (106 total points), having amassed 42 goals and 64 assists.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.
- Nikita Kucherov has 25 goals and 44 assists for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1712 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin's 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York add up to 96 total points on the season.
- Mika Zibanejad has totaled 82 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
