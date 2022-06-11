Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to watch Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN when the New York Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning lead 3-2 in the series. The Lightning rank fifth and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. New York

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 6/9/2022 Rangers Lightning 3-1 TB 6/9/2022 Rangers Lightning 3-1 TB 6/7/2022 Lightning Rangers 4-1 TB 6/5/2022 Lightning Rangers 3-2 TB 6/3/2022 Rangers Lightning 3-2 NYR

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

The Lightning are scoring 3.5 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).

The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).

In terms of goal differential, Tampa Bay is +57 on the season (sixth in league).

New York is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).

On the power play, the Lightning have scored 63 goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (106 total points), having amassed 42 goals and 64 assists.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.

Nikita Kucherov has 25 goals and 44 assists for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1712 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Out (Leg)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin's 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York add up to 96 total points on the season.

Mika Zibanejad has totaled 82 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.