Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (34-11-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (33-14-8) as a part of Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning are third (with 74 points) and the Penguins fifth (74 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh Stats

The Lightning put up 3.4 goals per game (175 in 51 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (143 in 55).

The Penguins are 11th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Lightning are eighth on defense (2.8 against).

Tampa Bay is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +35 (+0.7 per game).

Pittsburgh is +33 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the league.

The Lightning have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 20.1% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.8% of penalties).

The Lightning have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has been a major player for Tampa Bay this season, with 59 points in 50 games.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 51 games, with 11 goals and 40 assists.

Alex Killorn has 45 total points for Tampa Bay, with 16 goals and 29 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.3 goals against average, and 1075 saves. His .921 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.

Lightning Injuries: Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel's 25 goals and 28 assists in 49 games for Pittsburgh add up to 53 total points on the season.

Sidney Crosby has amassed 50 points this season, with 16 goals and 34 assists.

Kris Letang has 48 points so far, including six goals and 42 assists.

Tristan Jarry has played 43 games this season, conceding 98 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1140 saves and a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.