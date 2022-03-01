Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (34-11-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (33-14-8) as a part of Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning are third (with 74 points) and the Penguins fifth (74 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Amalie Arena
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Lightning put up 3.4 goals per game (175 in 51 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (143 in 55).
  • The Penguins are 11th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Lightning are eighth on defense (2.8 against).
  • Tampa Bay is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +35 (+0.7 per game).
  • Pittsburgh is +33 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the league.
  • The Lightning have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 20.1% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.8% of penalties).
  • The Lightning have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos has been a major player for Tampa Bay this season, with 59 points in 50 games.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 51 games, with 11 goals and 40 assists.
  • Alex Killorn has 45 total points for Tampa Bay, with 16 goals and 29 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.3 goals against average, and 1075 saves. His .921 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.

Lightning Injuries: Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel's 25 goals and 28 assists in 49 games for Pittsburgh add up to 53 total points on the season.
  • Sidney Crosby has amassed 50 points this season, with 16 goals and 34 assists.
  • Kris Letang has 48 points so far, including six goals and 42 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has played 43 games this season, conceding 98 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1140 saves and a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
