Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Saturday features a showdown between the Tampa Bay Lightning (27-10-5) and the San Jose Sharks (21-18-2), starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Lightning sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with 59 points and the Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference with 44 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Tampa Bay

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. San Jose

Lightning vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lightning

-1.5

6

Tampa Bay and San Jose Stats

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has totaled 21 goals and 25 assists in 36 games for San Jose, good for 46 points.
  • Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 21 goals and 16 assists.
  • Logan Couture's 13 goals and 18 assists add up to 31 points this season.
  • Adin Hill has played 23 games this season, conceding 58 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 543 saves and a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (48 total points), having put up 19 goals and 29 assists.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) to the team.
  • Alex Killorn's season total of 37 points has come from 12 goals and 25 assists.
  • In 33 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 75 goals (2.26 goals against average) and has recorded 881 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body), Ondrej Palat: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stanford basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford

1 minute ago
Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles up the court as head coach Bobby Hurley looks on against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles up the court as head coach Bobby Hurley looks on against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Lightning at Sharks

31 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul

1 hour ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount

1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy