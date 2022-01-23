Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Jan 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Saturday features a showdown between the Tampa Bay Lightning (27-10-5) and the San Jose Sharks (21-18-2), starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Lightning sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with 59 points and the Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference with 44 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Lightning -1.5 6

Tampa Bay and San Jose Stats

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has totaled 21 goals and 25 assists in 36 games for San Jose, good for 46 points.

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 21 goals and 16 assists.

Logan Couture's 13 goals and 18 assists add up to 31 points this season.

Adin Hill has played 23 games this season, conceding 58 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 543 saves and a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (48 total points), having put up 19 goals and 29 assists.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) to the team.

Alex Killorn's season total of 37 points has come from 12 goals and 25 assists.

In 33 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 75 goals (2.26 goals against average) and has recorded 881 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body), Ondrej Palat: Day To Day (Lower Body)

