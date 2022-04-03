Apr 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates as he makes a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (43-18-6) take the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5) as a part of Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning rank fourth and the Maple Leafs third in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Game Day: Monday, April 4, 2022

Monday, April 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Favorite Moneyline Total Lightning -

Tampa Bay and Toronto Stats

On average, the Lightning score 3.3 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Maple Leafs allow 3.0 (17th).

The Maple Leafs are third in the NHL in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth on defense (2.7 against).

Tampa Bay is +39 overall in goal differential this season, seventh in the NHL.

Toronto is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +47.

On the power play, the Lightning have scored 45 goals (on 21.5% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 31 (killing off 83.7% of penalties, sixth in league).

The Maple Leafs have scored 54 power-play goals (first in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 37 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 75 points. He has 31 goals and 44 assists this season.

Victor Hedman has accumulated 65 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 46 assists.

Brayden Point has 53 total points for Tampa Bay, with 26 goals and 27 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (11th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews has recorded 50 goals and 37 assists in 63 games for Toronto, good for 87 points.

Mitchell Marner is a top offensive contributor for Toronto with 79 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 51 assists in 59 games.

John Tavares has 64 points so far, including 23 goals and 41 assists.

Jack Campbell has a .914 save percentage (18th in the league), with 1071 total saves, conceding 101 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: Day To Day (Head), Jack Campbell: Day To Day (Rib), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Concussion)

Regional restrictions apply.