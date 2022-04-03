Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates as he makes a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (43-18-6) take the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5) as a part of Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning rank fourth and the Maple Leafs third in the Eastern Conference.

Tampa Bay and Toronto Stats

  • On average, the Lightning score 3.3 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Maple Leafs allow 3.0 (17th).
  • The Maple Leafs are third in the NHL in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth on defense (2.7 against).
  • Tampa Bay is +39 overall in goal differential this season, seventh in the NHL.
  • Toronto is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +47.
  • On the power play, the Lightning have scored 45 goals (on 21.5% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 31 (killing off 83.7% of penalties, sixth in league).
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 54 power-play goals (first in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 37 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 75 points. He has 31 goals and 44 assists this season.
  • Victor Hedman has accumulated 65 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 46 assists.
  • Brayden Point has 53 total points for Tampa Bay, with 26 goals and 27 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (11th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews has recorded 50 goals and 37 assists in 63 games for Toronto, good for 87 points.
  • Mitchell Marner is a top offensive contributor for Toronto with 79 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 51 assists in 59 games.
  • John Tavares has 64 points so far, including 23 goals and 41 assists.
  • Jack Campbell has a .914 save percentage (18th in the league), with 1071 total saves, conceding 101 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: Day To Day (Head), Jack Campbell: Day To Day (Rib), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Concussion)

How To Watch

April
4
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
