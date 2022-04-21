Apr 14, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after he scores a goal on Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (46-22-8) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (51-20-6) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 21, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference (100 points), and the Maple Leafs are second in the Eastern Conference (108 points).

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Amalie Arena

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Date Home Away Result 4/4/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR 12/9/2021 Maple Leafs Lightning 5-3 TB 11/4/2021 Maple Leafs Lightning 2-1 (F/OT) TOR

Tampa Bay and Toronto Stats

The Lightning score 3.3 goals per game (251 in 76 games), and the Maple Leafs give up 3.1 (236 in 77).

The Maple Leafs are scoring 3.9 goals per game (second in NHL), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (ninth).

Tampa Bay is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +40 (+0.5 per game).

Toronto has a +62 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.

The Lightning have scored 50 power-play goals (15th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 37 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

The Lightning have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 60 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (87 total points), having amassed 33 goals and 54 assists.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 74 points (19 goals, 55 assists) to the team.

Alex Killorn has scored 23 goals and added 32 assists through 76 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 146 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1588 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews' 58 goals and 44 assists in 70 games for Toronto add up to 102 total points on the season.

Mitchell Marner has posted 95 total points (1.4 per game) this campaign. He has 34 goals and 61 assists.

William Nylander is a key contributor on offense for Toronto with 32 goals and 44 assists.

Jack Campbell has played 47 games this season, conceding 120 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 1255 saves and a .913 save percentage (15th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Auston Matthews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

