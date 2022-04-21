How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning (46-22-8) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (51-20-6) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 21, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference (100 points), and the Maple Leafs are second in the Eastern Conference (108 points).
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Toronto
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. Toronto
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/4/2022
Lightning
Maple Leafs
6-2 TOR
12/9/2021
Maple Leafs
Lightning
5-3 TB
11/4/2021
Maple Leafs
Lightning
2-1 (F/OT) TOR
Tampa Bay and Toronto Stats
- The Lightning score 3.3 goals per game (251 in 76 games), and the Maple Leafs give up 3.1 (236 in 77).
- The Maple Leafs are scoring 3.9 goals per game (second in NHL), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (ninth).
- Tampa Bay is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +40 (+0.5 per game).
- Toronto has a +62 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.
- The Lightning have scored 50 power-play goals (15th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 37 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Lightning have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 60 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (87 total points), having amassed 33 goals and 54 assists.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 74 points (19 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
- Alex Killorn has scored 23 goals and added 32 assists through 76 games for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 146 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1588 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).
Lightning Injuries: None
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews' 58 goals and 44 assists in 70 games for Toronto add up to 102 total points on the season.
- Mitchell Marner has posted 95 total points (1.4 per game) this campaign. He has 34 goals and 61 assists.
- William Nylander is a key contributor on offense for Toronto with 32 goals and 44 assists.
- Jack Campbell has played 47 games this season, conceding 120 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 1255 saves and a .913 save percentage (15th in the league).
Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Auston Matthews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
21
2022
Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)