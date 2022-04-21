Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after he scores a goal on Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (46-22-8) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (51-20-6) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 21, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference (100 points), and the Maple Leafs are second in the Eastern Conference (108 points).

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

DateHomeAwayResult

4/4/2022

Lightning

Maple Leafs

6-2 TOR

12/9/2021

Maple Leafs

Lightning

5-3 TB

11/4/2021

Maple Leafs

Lightning

2-1 (F/OT) TOR

Tampa Bay and Toronto Stats

  • The Lightning score 3.3 goals per game (251 in 76 games), and the Maple Leafs give up 3.1 (236 in 77).
  • The Maple Leafs are scoring 3.9 goals per game (second in NHL), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (ninth).
  • Tampa Bay is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +40 (+0.5 per game).
  • Toronto has a +62 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.
  • The Lightning have scored 50 power-play goals (15th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 37 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Lightning have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 60 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (87 total points), having amassed 33 goals and 54 assists.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 74 points (19 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
  • Alex Killorn has scored 23 goals and added 32 assists through 76 games for Tampa Bay.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 146 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1588 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews' 58 goals and 44 assists in 70 games for Toronto add up to 102 total points on the season.
  • Mitchell Marner has posted 95 total points (1.4 per game) this campaign. He has 34 goals and 61 assists.
  • William Nylander is a key contributor on offense for Toronto with 32 goals and 44 assists.
  • Jack Campbell has played 47 games this season, conceding 120 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 1255 saves and a .913 save percentage (15th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Auston Matthews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
