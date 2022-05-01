Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) and forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrate a win over Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Monday NHL schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7) hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank third and the Lightning fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats

  • On average, the Maple Leafs post 3.8 goals in a game (second in league), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).
  • On average, the Lightning score 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Maple Leafs give up 3.1 (19th).
  • Toronto is sixth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +60.
  • Tampa Bay has a +57 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 27.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos' 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay add up to 106 total points on the season.
  • Victor Hedman is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.
  • Nikita Kucherov has earned 25 goals on the season, adding 44 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has played 63 games this season, conceding 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1712 saves and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews is Toronto's top contributor with 106 points. He has 60 goals and 46 assists this season.
  • Mitchell Marner has picked up 97 points (1.3 per game), scoring 35 goals and adding 62 assists.
  • William Nylander has 80 total points for Toronto, with 34 goals and 46 assists.
  • Jack Campbell has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1307 saves. His .914 save percentage ranks 15th in the league.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Michael Bunting: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Maple Leafs Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Capitals

W 4-3

Away

-104

4/26/2022

Red Wings

W 3-0

Home

-478

4/29/2022

Bruins

W 5-2

Home

-113

5/2/2022

Lightning

-

Home

-124

5/4/2022

Lightning

-

Home

-

5/6/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

5/8/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

Lightning Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/26/2022

Blue Jackets

W 4-1

Home

-403

4/28/2022

Blue Jackets

L 5-2

Away

-264

4/29/2022

Islanders

W 6-4

Away

-174

5/2/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Away

+103

5/4/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Away

-

5/6/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Home

-

5/8/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
