How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) and forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrate a win over Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Monday NHL schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7) hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank third and the Lightning fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats

On average, the Maple Leafs post 3.8 goals in a game (second in league), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).

On average, the Lightning score 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Maple Leafs give up 3.1 (19th).

Toronto is sixth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +60.

Tampa Bay has a +57 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.

The Maple Leafs have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 27.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos' 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay add up to 106 total points on the season.

Victor Hedman is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.

Nikita Kucherov has earned 25 goals on the season, adding 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has played 63 games this season, conceding 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1712 saves and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is Toronto's top contributor with 106 points. He has 60 goals and 46 assists this season.

Mitchell Marner has picked up 97 points (1.3 per game), scoring 35 goals and adding 62 assists.

William Nylander has 80 total points for Toronto, with 34 goals and 46 assists.

Jack Campbell has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1307 saves. His .914 save percentage ranks 15th in the league.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Michael Bunting: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Maple Leafs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Capitals W 4-3 Away -104 4/26/2022 Red Wings W 3-0 Home -478 4/29/2022 Bruins W 5-2 Home -113 5/2/2022 Lightning - Home -124 5/4/2022 Lightning - Home - 5/6/2022 Lightning - Away - 5/8/2022 Lightning - Away -

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Blue Jackets W 4-1 Home -403 4/28/2022 Blue Jackets L 5-2 Away -264 4/29/2022 Islanders W 6-4 Away -174 5/2/2022 Maple Leafs - Away +103 5/4/2022 Maple Leafs - Away - 5/6/2022 Maple Leafs - Home - 5/8/2022 Maple Leafs - Home -

Regional restrictions apply.