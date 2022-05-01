How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Monday NHL schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7) hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank third and the Lightning fifth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats
- On average, the Maple Leafs post 3.8 goals in a game (second in league), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).
- On average, the Lightning score 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Maple Leafs give up 3.1 (19th).
- Toronto is sixth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +60.
- Tampa Bay has a +57 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.
- The Maple Leafs have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 27.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos' 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay add up to 106 total points on the season.
- Victor Hedman is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.
- Nikita Kucherov has earned 25 goals on the season, adding 44 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has played 63 games this season, conceding 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1712 saves and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).
Lightning Injuries: None
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews is Toronto's top contributor with 106 points. He has 60 goals and 46 assists this season.
- Mitchell Marner has picked up 97 points (1.3 per game), scoring 35 goals and adding 62 assists.
- William Nylander has 80 total points for Toronto, with 34 goals and 46 assists.
- Jack Campbell has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1307 saves. His .914 save percentage ranks 15th in the league.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Michael Bunting: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Maple Leafs Schedule
4/24/2022
Capitals
W 4-3
Away
-104
4/26/2022
Red Wings
W 3-0
Home
-478
4/29/2022
Bruins
W 5-2
Home
-113
5/2/2022
Lightning
-
Home
-124
5/4/2022
Lightning
-
Home
-
5/6/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
5/8/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
Lightning Schedule
4/26/2022
Blue Jackets
W 4-1
Home
-403
4/28/2022
Blue Jackets
L 5-2
Away
-264
4/29/2022
Islanders
W 6-4
Away
-174
5/2/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Away
+103
5/4/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Away
-
5/6/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Home
-
5/8/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.