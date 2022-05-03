Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) controls the puck defended by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) as a part of Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs are third and the Lightning fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats

The Maple Leafs score 3.8 goals per game (second in NHL), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).

On average, the Lightning score 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Maple Leafs concede 3.1 (19th).

In terms of goal differential, Toronto is +60 on the season (sixth in league).

Tampa Bay is +57 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 27.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 43 (killing off 81.7% of penalties, eighth in league).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has scored 42 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 64 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 106 total points (1.3 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 17.4%.

Victor Hedman has helped lead the offense for Tampa Bay this season with 20 goals and 66 assists.

Nikita Kucherov has 69 points so far, including 25 goals and 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and collected 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is Toronto's leading contributor with 106 points. He has 60 goals and 46 assists this season.

Mitchell Marner has picked up 97 points (1.3 per game), scoring 35 goals and adding 62 assists.

William Nylander's 80 points this season have come via 34 goals and 46 assists.

In 49 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 123 goals (2.64 goals against average) and has racked up 1307 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Michael Bunting: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Maple Leafs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Red Wings W 3-0 Home -478 4/29/2022 Bruins W 5-2 Home -113 5/2/2022 Lightning W 5-0 Home -120 5/4/2022 Lightning - Home -122 5/6/2022 Lightning - Away - 5/8/2022 Lightning - Away -

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/28/2022 Blue Jackets L 5-2 Away -264 4/29/2022 Islanders W 6-4 Away -174 5/2/2022 Maple Leafs L 5-0 Away +105 5/4/2022 Maple Leafs - Away +102 5/6/2022 Maple Leafs - Home - 5/8/2022 Maple Leafs - Home -

