Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) as a part of Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs are third and the Lightning fifth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats
- The Maple Leafs score 3.8 goals per game (second in NHL), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).
- On average, the Lightning score 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Maple Leafs concede 3.1 (19th).
- In terms of goal differential, Toronto is +60 on the season (sixth in league).
- Tampa Bay is +57 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the NHL.
- The Maple Leafs have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 27.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
- The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 43 (killing off 81.7% of penalties, eighth in league).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos has scored 42 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 64 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 106 total points (1.3 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 17.4%.
- Victor Hedman has helped lead the offense for Tampa Bay this season with 20 goals and 66 assists.
- Nikita Kucherov has 69 points so far, including 25 goals and 44 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and collected 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).
Lightning Injuries: None
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews is Toronto's leading contributor with 106 points. He has 60 goals and 46 assists this season.
- Mitchell Marner has picked up 97 points (1.3 per game), scoring 35 goals and adding 62 assists.
- William Nylander's 80 points this season have come via 34 goals and 46 assists.
- In 49 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 123 goals (2.64 goals against average) and has racked up 1307 saves.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Michael Bunting: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Maple Leafs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/26/2022
Red Wings
W 3-0
Home
-478
4/29/2022
Bruins
W 5-2
Home
-113
5/2/2022
Lightning
W 5-0
Home
-120
5/4/2022
Lightning
-
Home
-122
5/6/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
5/8/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
Lightning Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/28/2022
Blue Jackets
L 5-2
Away
-264
4/29/2022
Islanders
W 6-4
Away
-174
5/2/2022
Maple Leafs
L 5-0
Away
+105
5/4/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Away
+102
5/6/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Home
-
5/8/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Home
-
