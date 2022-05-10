Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

May 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) looks down at the end of the second period of game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, with the series knotted up 2-2. You can tune in to the game on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Maple Leafs are third (with 115 points) and the Lightning fifth (110 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats

The Maple Leafs are second in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).

The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Maple Leafs concede 3.1 (19th).

In terms of goal differential, Toronto is +60 on the season (sixth in league).

Tampa Bay is +57 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the NHL.

The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 27.3% of opportunities).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has scored 42 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 64 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 106 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 17.4%.

Victor Hedman is a key piece of the offense for Tampa Bay with 86 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 66 assists in 82 games.

Nikita Kucherov has scored 25 goals on the season, chipping in 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has given up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and compiled 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (21st in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Toronto Impact Players

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 106 points in 73 games (60 goals and 46 assists).

Mitchell Marner has 97 points (1.3 per game), scoring 35 goals and adding 62 assists.

William Nylander has 80 total points for Toronto, with 34 goals and 46 assists.

Jack Campbell has conceded 123 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 1307 saves with a .914 save percentage (24th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin)

Maple Leafs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/4/2022 Lightning L 5-3 Home -135 5/6/2022 Lightning W 5-2 Away +101 5/8/2022 Lightning L 7-3 Away +107 5/10/2022 Lightning - Home -131 5/12/2022 Lightning - Away -

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/4/2022 Maple Leafs W 5-3 Away +113 5/6/2022 Maple Leafs L 5-2 Home -121 5/8/2022 Maple Leafs W 7-3 Home -128 5/10/2022 Maple Leafs - Away +109 5/12/2022 Maple Leafs - Home -

Regional restrictions apply.