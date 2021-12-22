Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-0) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-6-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank second in the Western Conference with 40 points and the Lightning are third in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Tampa Bay

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 5.5

Las Vegas and Tampa Bay Stats

The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.6).

The Lightning put up 3.2 goals per game (92 in 29 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (94 in 31).

Las Vegas is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +14.

Tampa Bay is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +17 (+0.6 per game).

The Lightning have conceded 17 power-play goals (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 14 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

The Golden Knights have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.5% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has recorded 13 goals and 21 assists in 28 games for Tampa Bay, good for 34 points.

Victor Hedman is a key piece of the offense for Tampa Bay with 30 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 23 assists in 29 games.

Alex Killorn's nine goals and 15 assists add up to 24 points this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has 633 saves (27.5 per game) while giving up 49 goals (2.1 per game) with a .928 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Brian Elliott has made 159 total saves (26.5 per game) with a .903 save percentage, giving up 17 goals (2.8 per game).

Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: Out (Lower body), Brayden Point: Out (Upper Body), Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Lower Body), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 19:40 per game.

Reilly Smith has 10 goals and 14 assists to total 24 points (0.8 per game).

Alex Pietrangelo has scored five goals and added 17 assists through 31 games for Las Vegas.

Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game) with a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Laurent Brossoit has a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league), and has allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) while recording 211 saves (21.1 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Evgenii Dadonov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

