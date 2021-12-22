Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-0) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-6-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank second in the Western Conference with 40 points and the Lightning are third in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.

    How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Tampa Bay

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Tampa Bay

    Golden Knights vs Lightning Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Golden Knights

    -1.5

    5.5

    Las Vegas and Tampa Bay Stats

    • The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.6).
    • The Lightning put up 3.2 goals per game (92 in 29 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (94 in 31).
    • Las Vegas is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +14.
    • Tampa Bay is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +17 (+0.6 per game).
    • The Lightning have conceded 17 power-play goals (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 14 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
    • The Golden Knights have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.5% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities).

    Tampa Bay Impact Players

    • Steven Stamkos has recorded 13 goals and 21 assists in 28 games for Tampa Bay, good for 34 points.
    • Victor Hedman is a key piece of the offense for Tampa Bay with 30 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 23 assists in 29 games.
    • Alex Killorn's nine goals and 15 assists add up to 24 points this season.
    • Andrei Vasilevskiy has 633 saves (27.5 per game) while giving up 49 goals (2.1 per game) with a .928 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
    • Brian Elliott has made 159 total saves (26.5 per game) with a .903 save percentage, giving up 17 goals (2.8 per game).

    Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: Out (Lower body), Brayden Point: Out (Upper Body), Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Lower Body), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body)

    Las Vegas Impact Players

    • One of Las Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 19:40 per game.
    • Reilly Smith has 10 goals and 14 assists to total 24 points (0.8 per game).
    • Alex Pietrangelo has scored five goals and added 17 assists through 31 games for Las Vegas.
    • Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game) with a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).
    • Laurent Brossoit has a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league), and has allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) while recording 211 saves (21.1 per game).

    Golden Knights Injuries: Evgenii Dadonov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Nicholls at Oregon State

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket against Nicholls State Colonels guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nicholls State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket against Nicholls State Colonels guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) and San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) skate for the puck during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ottawa Senators at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    golden knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Golden Knights

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy