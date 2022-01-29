How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning (28-10-5) and the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-3) take the ice in Tampa, Florida on January 29, 2022 at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning are second in the Eastern Conference (61 points), and the Golden Knights are fifth in the Western Conference (53 points).
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Las Vegas
Tampa Bay and Las Vegas Stats
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos has been a major player for Tampa Bay this season, with 50 points in 43 games.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 44 points (nine goals, 35 assists) to the team.
- Alex Killorn's 39 points this season have come via 13 goals and 26 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 75 goals (2.26 goals against average) and recorded 881 saves.
Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: Out (Lower-body), Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body), Nikita Kucherov: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson's 38 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has put up 12 goals and 26 assists in 43 games.
- Shea Theodore is one of the impact players on offense for Las Vegas with 30 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 22 assists in 40 games.
- Las Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault is among the leaders on the team with 30 total points (19 goals and 11 assists).
- Laurent Brossoit has played 15 games this season, conceding 37 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 323 saves and an .897 save percentage (42nd in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Regional restrictions apply.
