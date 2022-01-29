Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck as New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck as New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (28-10-5) and the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-3) take the ice in Tampa, Florida on January 29, 2022 at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning are second in the Eastern Conference (61 points), and the Golden Knights are fifth in the Western Conference (53 points).

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Las Vegas

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Las Vegas

Lightning vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Tampa Bay and Las Vegas Stats

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos has been a major player for Tampa Bay this season, with 50 points in 43 games.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 44 points (nine goals, 35 assists) to the team.
  • Alex Killorn's 39 points this season have come via 13 goals and 26 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 75 goals (2.26 goals against average) and recorded 881 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: Out (Lower-body), Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body), Nikita Kucherov: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson's 38 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has put up 12 goals and 26 assists in 43 games.
  • Shea Theodore is one of the impact players on offense for Las Vegas with 30 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 22 assists in 40 games.
  • Las Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault is among the leaders on the team with 30 total points (19 goals and 11 assists).
  • Laurent Brossoit has played 15 games this season, conceding 37 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 323 saves and an .897 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Golf Course
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round

3 hours ago
imago1009368126h
Coupe de France

How to Watch Reims vs. SC Bastia

5 hours ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 4

7 hours ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at Nevada

7 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon

7 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

7 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

7 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

7 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy