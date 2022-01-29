How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck as New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (28-10-5) and the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-3) take the ice in Tampa, Florida on January 29, 2022 at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning are second in the Eastern Conference (61 points), and the Golden Knights are fifth in the Western Conference (53 points).

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Tampa Bay and Las Vegas Stats

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has been a major player for Tampa Bay this season, with 50 points in 43 games.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 44 points (nine goals, 35 assists) to the team.

Alex Killorn's 39 points this season have come via 13 goals and 26 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 75 goals (2.26 goals against average) and recorded 881 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: Out (Lower-body), Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body), Nikita Kucherov: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson's 38 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has put up 12 goals and 26 assists in 43 games.

Shea Theodore is one of the impact players on offense for Las Vegas with 30 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 22 assists in 40 games.

Las Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault is among the leaders on the team with 30 total points (19 goals and 11 assists).

Laurent Brossoit has played 15 games this season, conceding 37 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 323 saves and an .897 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Regional restrictions apply.