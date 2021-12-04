The Lightning and Bruins both go for their second straight win on Saturday night when they battle in Boston.

The Lightning travels north to Boston on Saturday night looking to build off its win over the Blues on Thursday night. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions.

How to Watch Lightning at Bruins Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Lightning at Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has also improved their record to 13-5-4 on the year and has them in third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay currently sits five points back of the Panthers and Maple Leafs for first.

Saturday night, the Lightning will look to get their second straight win against a Bruins team also coming off a win.

The Bruins went to Nashville on Thursday night and beat the Predators 2-0. The win improved their record to 12-8-0 on the year, as they have alternated wins and losses over their last seven.

Saturday, they will look to finally break that trend and get their second straight win for the first time since they won three straight at the end of November.

Regional restrictions may apply.