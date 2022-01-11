How to Watch Lightning vs. Sabres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top of the conference meets the bottom as the Lightning travel to the Sabres to try and not be upset for the second time this season.

The Lightning are tied for the lead in the Eastern Conference with the Panthers at 51 points. Their record is 23-9-5, but they have been in a slump lately, losing four of their last six games. 

The Sabres season started rough and has stayed that way. They are 10-18-6 with 26 points. They rank third to last in the conference in front of just the Senators and the Canadiens.

Tampa Bay ranks No. 5 in goals scored with 120 goals. It has also given up 106 goals, which is No. 19 in the league. That is only 12 goals more than the Sabres, who are on the opposite side of the standings.

Buffalo is trying to break a five-game losing streak against Tampa Bay. It is one of the least penalized teams in the league, only giving up 254 penalty minutes. 

This is the second of three games that these two teams will play this season. Buffalo leads the season series 1-0 after a massive 5-1 win earlier this year on the back of two goals from Victor Olofsson.

