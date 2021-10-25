    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lightning and Sabres both look to snap two-match losing streaks when they meet Monday night in Buffalo.
    Author:

    The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning have stumbled out of the gate this season, going just 2-2-1 in their first five matches entering Monday's game against the Sabres in Buffalo.

    How to Watch Lightning at Sabres:

    Match Date: Oct. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Lightning at Sabres Match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lightning's two wins have been a come from behind, including a 7–6 overtime win against the Red Wings and a 2–1 overtime win over the Capitals. Since the win against Washington, Tampa Bay has lost two straight to the Panthers and Avalanche.

    On Monday, the Lightning will look to get back in the win column when they take on a Sabres team that is off to a surprising 3-2-0 start.

    The Sabres have lost their last two but started the season off with three straight wins. The start has been a surprise after Buffalo won just 15 games last season and never won more than two in a row.

    On Monday, the Sabres will look to snap their losing streak and prove that the season opening streak was more than a fluke.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

