How to Watch Lightning at Senators

    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Senators are looking to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Lightning on Saturday afternoon.
    The Senators defense has failed them over the last three games, as they have given up five goals in each of their losses. It was only slightly better in their other three-game losing streak, as they gave up 12 total goals during that stretch.

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ottawa will have to figure out a way to stop teams or it could be a long year. Saturday could be bad too, as the high-powered Lightning offense comes to town.

    The Lightning had their three-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.

    Toronto finally slowed the Tampa Bay offense to pick up the win. The Lightning had been great during their three-game winning streak, scoring 13 total goals.

    They should be able to score again on Saturday as they play the Senators. It is a good matchup for the Lightning and they should take advantage of it.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
