    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday evening in NHL action, the Lightning are set to travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.
    The 2021-22 NHL season will continue on Sunday with a good slate of games on the schedule. Among those good matchups, the Lightning will take on the Flyers in Philadelphia. Both teams could use a big win; although the reasoning for that win is completely different for each team.

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Lightning have started the season with a 14-5-4 record. They have looked the part of a potential contender but still have some work to do. A win against the Flyers would be a nice step to help them move up the standings.

    On the other side, the Flyers have an 8-9-4 record coming into this game. They could really use a win to get back on the right track. Philadelphia is a talented team, but it needs to be more consistent moving forward.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning vs. Flyers

