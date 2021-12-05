How to Watch Lightning vs. Flyers

On Sunday evening in NHL action, the Lightning are set to travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.

The 2021-22 NHL season will continue on Sunday with a good slate of games on the schedule. Among those good matchups, the Lightning will take on the Flyers in Philadelphia. Both teams could use a big win; although the reasoning for that win is completely different for each team.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of this matchup, the Lightning have started the season with a 14-5-4 record. They have looked the part of a potential contender but still have some work to do. A win against the Flyers would be a nice step to help them move up the standings.

On the other side, the Flyers have an 8-9-4 record coming into this game. They could really use a win to get back on the right track. Philadelphia is a talented team, but it needs to be more consistent moving forward.

Regional restrictions may apply.