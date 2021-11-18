The Lightning look for their third straight win on Thursday when they travel to Philadelphia in this exciting NHL matchup.

The Lightning head to Philadelphia for a rare one-game road trip to face the Flyers. The trip away splits up seven home games for Tampa Bay.

How to Watch Lightning at Flyers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Lightning will look to pick up the road win and come home with their third straight win.

The winning streak has improved their record to 8-3-3 and has them in third in the Atlantic Division.

It has been a bit of a slow start for the two-time defending champs, but they have started to play better as of late.

The Flyers, though, are looking to send them home losers and earn their second straight win.

Philadelphia has alternated wins and losses over its last nine games and if the trend continues it will lose to the Lightning. It has been a strange string of games for the Flyers.

The up-and-down play has them 8-4-2 overall and in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. If the Flyers want to make a move they need to string a few wins together soon.

