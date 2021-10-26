The Lightning look to snap a three-game losing streak and avenge a season-opening loss when they face the Penguins on Tuesday night.

The Lightning's rough start to the season continued Monday with a 5–1 loss to the surprising Sabres. Tampa Bay will look to get back on track Tuesday against the Penguins.

How to Watch Lightning at Penguins:

Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Lightning at Penguins match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lightning (2–3–1) as have given up 26 goals in just six matches so far. As good as Tampa's offense can be, allowing that many goals can be hard to overcome.

Tampa Bay heads to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to take on the Penguins for the second time this year.

In the season opener for both teams, the Penguins scored a 6–2 road win with goals from six different players. They beat the Maple Leafs 7–1 in their most recent game Saturday, led by two goals from Drew O'Connor.

They come in 3-0-2 on the season but have shown how explosive they can be on offense. In their three wins, they have scored 18 goals and allowed five.

Pittsburgh looks to show off its offensive firepower again Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

