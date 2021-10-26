    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lightning look to snap a three-game losing streak and avenge a season-opening loss when they face the Penguins on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The Lightning's rough start to the season continued Monday with a 5–1 loss to the surprising Sabres. Tampa Bay will look to get back on track Tuesday against the Penguins.

    How to Watch Lightning at Penguins:

    Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

    Live stream the Lightning at Penguins match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lightning (2–3–1) as have given up 26 goals in just six matches so far. As good as Tampa's offense can be, allowing that many goals can be hard to overcome.

    Tampa Bay heads to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to take on the Penguins for the second time this year.

    In the season opener for both teams, the Penguins scored a 6–2 road win with goals from six different players. They beat the Maple Leafs 7–1 in their most recent game Saturday, led by two goals from Drew O'Connor.

    They come in 3-0-2 on the season but have shown how explosive they can be on offense. In their three wins, they have scored 18 goals and allowed five. 

    Pittsburgh looks to show off its offensive firepower again Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch LIU at Brown in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Finland Hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Connecticut at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17027665
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Penguins

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17015577
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Devils

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Men's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    atlanta-braves
    SI Guide

    Astros, Braves Face Off in World Series Game 1

    2 hours ago
    Golf Course
    College Golf

    How to Watch East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_13114791
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Torino

    4 hours ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Genoa

    6 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy