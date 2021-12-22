How to Watch Lightning at Golden Knights

On Tuesday night in NHL action, the Lightning will travel to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

The 2021-22 NHL season will be taking a short pause following tonight's games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be watching the two games scheduled to be played for fear that this could be the last time they watch live hockey for awhile. Many fans will be tuning in to see the Lightning take on the Golden Knights in Vegas.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Ahead of tonight's game, the Lightning have started off the year with a 19-6-4 record. They are looking like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender at this stage of the season. In their last outing, the Lightning took care of business against the Senators by a final score of 2-1.

On the other side of the rink, the Golden Knights hold a 20-11-0 record entering this matchup. Vegas, just like the Lightning, appear to be a serious contender right now. They are fresh off of a 4-3 win over the Islanders in their last game and that marked a five-game winning streak.

Both of these teams are legitimate contenders, which would make this game must-watch hockey anyway. Unfortunately, due to the NHL postponing games after tonight, fans will be watching for another reason as well. Make sure to tune in to watch good hockey and to see who comes out on top in this key matchup.

