How to Watch Lightning at Golden Knights

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Tuesday night in NHL action, the Lightning will travel to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 NHL season will be taking a short pause following tonight's games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be watching the two games scheduled to be played for fear that this could be the last time they watch live hockey for awhile. Many fans will be tuning in to see the Lightning take on the Golden Knights in Vegas.

    How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

    Live stream the Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's game, the Lightning have started off the year with a 19-6-4 record. They are looking like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender at this stage of the season. In their last outing, the Lightning took care of business against the Senators by a final score of 2-1.

    On the other side of the rink, the Golden Knights hold a 20-11-0 record entering this matchup. Vegas, just like the Lightning, appear to be a serious contender right now. They are fresh off of a 4-3 win over the Islanders in their last game and that marked a five-game winning streak.

    Both of these teams are legitimate contenders, which would make this game must-watch hockey anyway. Unfortunately, due to the NHL postponing games after tonight, fans will be watching for another reason as well. Make sure to tune in to watch good hockey and to see who comes out on top in this key matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    golden knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Golden Knights

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon

    50 minutes ago
    Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado

    50 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern

    50 minutes ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington

    50 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy