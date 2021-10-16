How to Watch Lightning vs. Capitals

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lightning look for their second win of the year Saturday as they face the Capitals in Washington.
    Author:

    The Lightning opened their defense of the Stanley Cup at home Tuesday, but the banner-raising did not go as planned. The two-time defending champions lost 6–2 against the Penguins.

    Tampa Bay rebounded Thursday with a 7–6 overtime win against the Red Wings and will look for its second win of the season Saturday against the Capitals. Washington won its opener Wednesday 5–1 against the Rangers.

    How to Watch: Lightning at Capitals

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream Lightning at Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Against Detroit, the Lightning came back from deficits of 3–1 and 6–3 to tie the game. They sent the game to overtime, where Ondrej Palat scored his second goal of the game to take the win for Tampa Bay.

    The Lightning will go on the road for their second straight game Saturday on a visit to Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

    Ovechkin scored two goals in Washington's opening game to move into fifth place in NHL history in goals scored. His tallies helped the Capitals pull off the win against the Rangers.

    Washington is trying to get back to the Stanley Cup Finals this season for the first time since they won the Cup in 2018.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

