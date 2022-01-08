How to Watch Maple Leafs at Avalanche

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third-place team in the Atlantic Division takes on the third-place team in the Central Division as the Maple Leafs face the Avalanche.

The Maple Leafs have just five losses in their last 25 games, but three of those have come in their last eight games entering Saturday's contest in Colorado. Toronto is 22-8-5 with 45 points and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Leafs will be taking on an Avalanche team that is in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 20-8-2 record and 42 points.

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche game on fuboTV:

Toronto ranks second-best in the league in goals against with 77 on the year, third in power-play percentage and seventh in penalty kill percentage.

Colorado ranks third in the NHL in goals scored with 129 on the season. It has allowed just 97 goals, which ranks in the middle of the league.

Both teams are dealing with some injuries, but Toronto star Auston Matthews and Colorado star Mikko Rantanen should be suited up Saturday, ready to provide goals as their respective teams each look to secure a win.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Jan 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate the goal of right wing Logan O'Connor (25) as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
