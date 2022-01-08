How to Watch Maple Leafs at Avalanche

The third-place team in the Atlantic Division takes on the third-place team in the Central Division as the Maple Leafs face the Avalanche.

The Maple Leafs have just five losses in their last 25 games, but three of those have come in their last eight games entering Saturday's contest in Colorado. Toronto is 22-8-5 with 45 points and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Leafs will be taking on an Avalanche team that is in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 20-8-2 record and 42 points.

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Toronto ranks second-best in the league in goals against with 77 on the year, third in power-play percentage and seventh in penalty kill percentage.

Colorado ranks third in the NHL in goals scored with 129 on the season. It has allowed just 97 goals, which ranks in the middle of the league.

Both teams are dealing with some injuries, but Toronto star Auston Matthews and Colorado star Mikko Rantanen should be suited up Saturday, ready to provide goals as their respective teams each look to secure a win.

