How to Watch Maple Leafs at Red Wings in Canada

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

These Atlantic Division foes square off in Detroit as the Red Wings look for their first win against the Maple Leafs this year.

The Maple Leafs stopped the bleeding in their last game, beating the Wild 3-1 at home. They lost three straight before that and they were slipping a tad from the top of the cutthroat Atlantic Division. Now, they will head on the road only about 250 miles southwest to take on their division and Original Six rival Red Wings. 

How to Watch in Canada - Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream in Canada - Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Auston Matthews is making this Maple Leafs' engine run. In Toronto's matchup against the Wild, the game was knotted at one goal apiece more than halfway through the third period. Matthews scored the first Toronto goal and then he broke the tie in the third period. He notched his 36th goal which gives him the lead for the most in the league. Look for him to make a big contribution here tonight. 

On the other side of the ice, while the Red Wings are more than 20 points out of first in the division, Detroit has been much improved this year. The Red Wings did drop their last game against the Avalanche 5-2, but Colorado has a good argument that it are the best team in hockey right now. The last time the Red Wings faced the Maple Leafs was at the end of January resulting in a 7-4 loss. The first game they played this season was a 5-4 Toronto victory as well back in October.

While revenge isn't guaranteed for Detroit, you best believe there is a great chance that we see an onslaught of goals from both sides. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
