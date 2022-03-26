How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canadiens

On Saturday in NHL action, the Maple Leafs will hit the road to face off against the Canadiens in Montreal.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is winding down slowly and the postseason will be here before we know it. It's hard to believe how fast this season has flown by, but teams are making their final push for playoff positioning right now. With that in mind, fans should make sure to keep an eye on the Maple Leafs taking on the Canadiens in Montreal tonight.

How to Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Ahead of tonight's game, the Maple Leafs are one of the top Stanley Cup contenders in the league right now. Toronto holds a 40-18-5 record and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In their last game, the Maple Leafs ended up beating the Devils by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of the ice, the Canadiens are in a completely different position than the one that Maple Leafs are in. Montreal is just 17-37-10 on the season and the playoffs are already out of reach. It has been a tough season for the Canadiens and they are coming off of a 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

This should still be an entertaining game for fans to watch. While the Maple Leafs are heavily favored to win, the Canadiens won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

