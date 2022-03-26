How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canadiens

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday in NHL action, the Maple Leafs will hit the road to face off against the Canadiens in Montreal.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is winding down slowly and the postseason will be here before we know it. It's hard to believe how fast this season has flown by, but teams are making their final push for playoff positioning right now. With that in mind, fans should make sure to keep an eye on the Maple Leafs taking on the Canadiens in Montreal tonight.

How to Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Maple Leafs are one of the top Stanley Cup contenders in the league right now. Toronto holds a 40-18-5 record and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In their last game, the Maple Leafs ended up beating the Devils by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of the ice, the Canadiens are in a completely different position than the one that Maple Leafs are in. Montreal is just 17-37-10 on the season and the playoffs are already out of reach. It has been a tough season for the Canadiens and they are coming off of a 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

This should still be an entertaining game for fans to watch. While the Maple Leafs are heavily favored to win, the Canadiens won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Capitals

By Evan Massey17 seconds ago
Mar 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during warmups against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canadiens

By Evan Massey17 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vit Krejci (27) ]drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defend during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Magic

By Ben Macaluso17 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles next to Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 seconds ago
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 seconds ago
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 seconds ago
USATSI_16238030
Lacrosse

How to Watch Wings at Knighthawks

By Evan Lazar17 seconds ago
UFC Blaydes
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus

By Kristofer Habbas17 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy