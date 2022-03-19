How to Watch Maple Leafs at Predators in Canada

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maple Leafs are the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference with a better goal differential (plus-42) than the two other teams that they are tied with record-wise. They have 81 points from a 38-17-5 record.
They are tied with the Rangers and Penguins, including being one point behind the Lightning to move up the rankings. This team has a powerful offense ranking No. 3 in goals scored with 221 goals this season.
How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators in Canada Today:
Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBC
Live stream the Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Predators are in the opposite conference but still dominating nonetheless. They rank No. 4 in the Western Conference with 74 points on a 35-21-4 record. They are tied with the Kings and four points above the Oilers. They are also two points behind the Blues.
Nashville has a great offense and defense almost ranking top 10 in both. It ranks No. 13 in goals scored with 192 this season and No. 8 in goals-against it only letting up 165 goals this season.
These two teams have already played once this season in which Toronto came away with the 3-0 win at home. Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews and David Kampf won that game. With the matchup going to Nashville, this will be a revenge game for the Predators.
Regional restrictions may apply.