How to Watch Maple Leafs at Predators in Canada

Two of the conference top five teams face off as the Maple Leafs travel to the Predators on Saturday night.

The Maple Leafs are the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference with a better goal differential (plus-42) than the two other teams that they are tied with record-wise. They have 81 points from a 38-17-5 record.

They are tied with the Rangers and Penguins, including being one point behind the Lightning to move up the rankings. This team has a powerful offense ranking No. 3 in goals scored with 221 goals this season.

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators in Canada Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBC

The Predators are in the opposite conference but still dominating nonetheless. They rank No. 4 in the Western Conference with 74 points on a 35-21-4 record. They are tied with the Kings and four points above the Oilers. They are also two points behind the Blues.

Nashville has a great offense and defense almost ranking top 10 in both. It ranks No. 13 in goals scored with 192 this season and No. 8 in goals-against it only letting up 165 goals this season.

These two teams have already played once this season in which Toronto came away with the 3-0 win at home. Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews and David Kampf won that game. With the matchup going to Nashville, this will be a revenge game for the Predators.

