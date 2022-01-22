How to Watch Maple Leafs at Islanders

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maple Leafs visit the Islanders on Saturday to face a New York team that has put a great steak together recently.

The Maple Leafs will forever be one of the premier teams in all of hockey. They have the second most Stanley Cups and are one of the original six teams. Their recent first-round playoff woes take none of that away. All of that is to say that this is one of the most promising Maple Leaf teams in a while. They are in third place in the brutal Atlantic division that features the defending champs and the Panthers, who have the most points in the league. 

How to Watch: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders Today

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+2

Live stream Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yes, Toronto won the realigned North division last year with 77 points in the shortened season. They are keeping much of that momentum this year. Through 37 games this year they had 51 points. In 37 games this year, you guessed it, they have 51 points. This should be a team that has an advantageous seeding in the playoffs once again. 

The Islanders aren't replicating their strong performances of recently as they made back-to-back Conference Finals appearances. They have however won four of their last five and are coming off a dominating shutout victory over Arizona. If the Maple Leafs aren't on watch, they can easily be caught off guard by this surging Islanders team. 

