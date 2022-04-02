How to Watch Maple Leafs at Flyers in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday night in NHL action, the Maple Leafs will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season beginning to wind down, the race for the playoffs is in full swing. Teams are looking to rise up in the standings or simply get into the playoffs, which makes every game at this stage of the year extremely important. One matchup to keep an eye on tonight will feature the Maple Leafs taking on the Flyers in Philadelphia.

How to Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream the Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Maple Leafs are 43-19-5 and are a team to watch as the playoffs get closer. At this point in time, Toronto looks like a potential championship contender. In their last game, the Maple Leafs ended up beating the Jets by a final score of 7-3.

On the other side of the ice, the Flyers have gone 21-35-11 this season. Philadelphia has been eliminated from playoff contention with that record. Last time out, the Flyers ended up losing to the Wild by a final score of 4-1.

While the Maple Leafs are expected to win this game, they need to be very careful. This is the definition of a "trap game" at this point in the year. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
