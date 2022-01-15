How to Watch Maple Leafs at Blues

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL's two conferences meet, as the East's Maple Leafs take on the West's Blues.

The Maple Leafs go on the road for Saturday's game. Unfortunately for them, the road is where they have lost the majority of their games. They are 23-9-3 this season with 49 points. 

They are tied with the Capitals for the No. 5 spot in the East. They are only one point behind the Hurricanes and two in front of the Penguins.

The Blues are the No. 2 in their conference. They have been dominant at home with a 15-3-2 record in St. Louis. They are 22-10-5 overall. The Blue also brings a three-game win streak into this matchup.

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. Louis ranks No. 5 in the NHL in goals scored with 126 which is mostly the result of the team ranking No. 2 in the league in power-play percentage. The Blues convert on 29.6% of their advantages.

Toronto is dominant on the defensive side of the puck, only giving up 87 goals this season which is good enough for No. 4 in the NHL. It is also tied with St. Louis in power-play percentage for No. 2 in the league.

Auston Matthews will be on display in this matchup. He has 24 goals this season which is good enough for No. 2 in the NHL and has 14 assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
