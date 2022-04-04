How to Watch Maple Leafs at Lightning

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maple Leafs head to Tampa with four straight wins as the teams appear on a collision course to meet in the first round of the playoffs

The Maple Leafs (44-19-5) bring a four-game winning streak into Monday night's game against the Lightning (43-18-7) with the teams each owning 93 points. Toronto has the tiebreaker edge for now, but this match is shaping up as a battle for home ice in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal at 7:41 of the third period to trigger a Toronto onslaught at Philadelphia on Saturday night. The tally was the first of four third-period scores by the Leafs in their 6-3 victory. Morgan Rielly added a goal and two assists.

The Lightning had a four-game winning streak snapped in shocking fashion on Saturday on home ice as they lost to the lowly Canadiens in a shootout, 5-4. Nikita Kucherov had a three-point night for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, including his 12th goal of the season on a second-period power play.

Tampa Bay took three points in the first two meetings between the teams this season at Toronto, losing 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 4 and taking a 5-3 victory on Dec. 9. The final regular-season game between the teams is set for April 21 in Tampa.

Regional restrictions may apply.

