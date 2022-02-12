How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks and get back to their dominant play.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing some of their best hockey of the season and are one of the best teams in the very stacked Atlantic Division. Before their last game, the Maple Leafs won six games in a row. They did lose 5-2 to the Calgary Flames who are second in the Pacific Division.

How to Watch: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks Today

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Toronto scored within the first four minutes but they allowed five unanswered goals after that. Goalie Jack Campbell didn't have his best game but is firmly the starter even as the team signed goalie Joseph Woll to a three-year extension.

They travel to Vancouver and even though the Canucks are at the bottom of the Pacific Division, the goaltending will need to tighten up for Toronto. They beat Arizona 5-1 in their return from the All-Star Break and even though they lost to the New York Islanders in their last game, they still notched three goals. They let up five goals in the first period alone against the Islanders so both goaltending units need to tighten up. This game has the potential to get out of hand scoring really quickly.

