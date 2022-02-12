How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canucks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks and get back to their dominant play.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing some of their best hockey of the season and are one of the best teams in the very stacked Atlantic Division. Before their last game, the Maple Leafs won six games in a row. They did lose 5-2 to the Calgary Flames who are second in the Pacific Division. 

How to Watch: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks Today

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto scored within the first four minutes but they allowed five unanswered goals after that. Goalie Jack Campbell didn't have his best game but is firmly the starter even as the team signed goalie Joseph Woll to a three-year extension. 

They travel to Vancouver and even though the Canucks are at the bottom of the Pacific Division, the goaltending will need to tighten up for Toronto. They beat Arizona 5-1 in their return from the All-Star Break and even though they lost to the New York Islanders in their last game, they still notched three goals. They let up five goals in the first period alone against the Islanders so both goaltending units need to tighten up. This game has the potential to get out of hand scoring really quickly. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canucks

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Wizards

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Pelicans

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Grizzlies at Hornets

1 minute ago
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Maine Celtics

1 minute ago
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Maine
College Hockey

How to Watch Maine vs. Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

1 minute ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Yale vs Columbia

1 minute ago
Tigres UANL
Liga MX

How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL

6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy