How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wednesday NHL slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (34-14-4) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (16-30-8) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are fifth in the Eastern Conference (72 points), and the Sabres are 15th in the Eastern Conference (40 points).
How to Watch Toronto vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Toronto vs. Buffalo
Toronto and Buffalo Stats
- The Maple Leafs score 3.6 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.6 (28th).
- The Sabres are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed (2.8).
- Toronto has a +42 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.
- Buffalo has a -53 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Maple Leafs have scored 42 goals (on 30.0% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 34 (killing off 76.6% of penalties, 24th in league).
- The Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.0% of penalties).
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews has been a big player for Toronto this season, with 68 points in 49 games.
- Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists) to the team.
- John Tavares has scored 17 goals and added 31 assists through 51 games for Toronto.
- In 38 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 92 goals (2.55 goals against average) and has recorded 1022 saves.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Pierre Engvall: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 40 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has 22 goals and 18 assists in 50 games.
- Jeff Skinner is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 37 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 17 assists in 52 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin has posted eight goals on the season, chipping in 26 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has given up 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassed 532 saves with an .899 save percentage (42nd in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Day To Day (Lower-body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
