Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Wednesday NHL slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (34-14-4) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (16-30-8) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are fifth in the Eastern Conference (72 points), and the Sabres are 15th in the Eastern Conference (40 points).

How to Watch Toronto vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Toronto vs. Buffalo

Toronto and Buffalo Stats

The Maple Leafs score 3.6 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.6 (28th).

The Sabres are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed (2.8).

Toronto has a +42 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.

Buffalo has a -53 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Maple Leafs have scored 42 goals (on 30.0% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 34 (killing off 76.6% of penalties, 24th in league).

The Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.0% of penalties).

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews has been a big player for Toronto this season, with 68 points in 49 games.

Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists) to the team.

John Tavares has scored 17 goals and added 31 assists through 51 games for Toronto.

In 38 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 92 goals (2.55 goals against average) and has recorded 1022 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Pierre Engvall: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 40 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has 22 goals and 18 assists in 50 games.

Jeff Skinner is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 37 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 17 assists in 52 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has posted eight goals on the season, chipping in 26 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has given up 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassed 532 saves with an .899 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Day To Day (Lower-body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

