How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (47-19-6) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (26-37-11) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank third and the Sabres 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Buffalo

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Buffalo

DateHomeAwayResult

3/13/2022

Sabres

Maple Leafs

5-2 BUF

3/2/2022

Maple Leafs

Sabres

5-1 BUF

11/13/2021

Sabres

Maple Leafs

5-4 TOR

Toronto and Buffalo Stats

  • The Maple Leafs are second in the league in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Sabres are 27th defensively (3.5 against).
  • The Sabres are scoring 2.7 goals per game (25th in league), and the Maple Leafs are conceding 3.1 (17th).
  • Toronto is +55 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the NHL.
  • Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in goal differential, at -61 (-0.8 per game).
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 29.4% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties).
  • The Sabres have scored 40 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 34 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews has been a top contributor on Toronto this season, with 99 points in 67 games.
  • Mitchell Marner has racked up 90 points (1.4 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 59 assists.
  • John Tavares has 26 goals and 43 assists for Toronto.
  • Jack Campbell has conceded 113 goals (2.7 goals against average) and racked up 1169 saves with a .912 save percentage (18th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson has scored 32 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 26 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 58 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 13.8%.
  • Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 54 total points (0.8 per game), with 30 goals and 24 assists in 72 games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin's nine goals and 35 assists add up to 44 points this season.
  • Craig Anderson has given up 85 goals (3.1 goals against average) and amassed 755 saves with an .899 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
