Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Avalanche (19-8-2) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-2) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on January 8, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Avalanche are fifth in the Western Conference and the Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Toronto
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Ball Arena
Betting Information for Colorado vs. Toronto
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Colorado and Toronto Stats
- On average, the Avalanche score 4.2 goals in a game (first in league), and the Maple Leafs concede 2.4 (second).
- The Maple Leafs are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Avalanche are 22nd in goals conceded (3.3).
- Colorado is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +26.
- Toronto is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +31 (+1.0 per game).
- The Avalanche have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.0% of penalties).
- The Maple Leafs have scored 28 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 23 while short-handed (28th in penalty-kill percentage).
Toronto Impact Players
- William Nylander's 35 points are pivotal for Toronto. He has 15 goals and 20 assists in 32 games.
- John Tavares has helped lead the attack for Toronto this season with 14 goals and 20 assists.
- Toronto's Auston Matthews is among the leaders on the team with 34 total points (20 goals and 14 assists).
- Jack Campbell has allowed 45 goals (1.8 per game) and amassed 689 saves (27.6 per game) with a .939 save percentage (first in the league).
Maple Leafs Injuries: None
Colorado Impact Players
- Nazem Kadri has been a top contributor on Colorado this season, with 41 points in 27 games.
- Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) to the team.
- Gabriel Landeskog has scored 10 goals and added 19 assists through 25 games for Colorado.
- Darcy Kuemper has allowed 55 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 546 saves (24.8 per game).
Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)
