Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate the goal of right wing Logan O'Connor (25) as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate the goal of right wing Logan O'Connor (25) as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (19-8-2) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-2) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on January 8, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Avalanche are fifth in the Western Conference and the Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Toronto

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Toronto

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Colorado and Toronto Stats

  • On average, the Avalanche score 4.2 goals in a game (first in league), and the Maple Leafs concede 2.4 (second).
  • The Maple Leafs are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Avalanche are 22nd in goals conceded (3.3).
  • Colorado is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +26.
  • Toronto is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +31 (+1.0 per game).
  • The Avalanche have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.0% of penalties).
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 28 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 23 while short-handed (28th in penalty-kill percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

  • William Nylander's 35 points are pivotal for Toronto. He has 15 goals and 20 assists in 32 games.
  • John Tavares has helped lead the attack for Toronto this season with 14 goals and 20 assists.
  • Toronto's Auston Matthews is among the leaders on the team with 34 total points (20 goals and 14 assists).
  • Jack Campbell has allowed 45 goals (1.8 per game) and amassed 689 saves (27.6 per game) with a .939 save percentage (first in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: None

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri has been a top contributor on Colorado this season, with 41 points in 27 games.
  • Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) to the team.
  • Gabriel Landeskog has scored 10 goals and added 19 assists through 25 games for Colorado.
  • Darcy Kuemper has allowed 55 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 546 saves (24.8 per game).

Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

22 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate the goal of right wing Logan O'Connor (25) as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

22 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) controls the puck against Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

22 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

22 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

22 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

23 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) celebrate as he makes a three pointer during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Florida vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

34 minutes ago
Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

35 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) and Kevin McCullar (15) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy