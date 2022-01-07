Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate the goal of right wing Logan O'Connor (25) as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (19-8-2) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-2) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on January 8, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Avalanche are fifth in the Western Conference and the Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Toronto

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Toronto

Colorado and Toronto Stats

On average, the Avalanche score 4.2 goals in a game (first in league), and the Maple Leafs concede 2.4 (second).

The Maple Leafs are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Avalanche are 22nd in goals conceded (3.3).

Colorado is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +26.

Toronto is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +31 (+1.0 per game).

The Avalanche have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.0% of penalties).

The Maple Leafs have scored 28 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 23 while short-handed (28th in penalty-kill percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

William Nylander's 35 points are pivotal for Toronto. He has 15 goals and 20 assists in 32 games.

John Tavares has helped lead the attack for Toronto this season with 14 goals and 20 assists.

Toronto's Auston Matthews is among the leaders on the team with 34 total points (20 goals and 14 assists).

Jack Campbell has allowed 45 goals (1.8 per game) and amassed 689 saves (27.6 per game) with a .939 save percentage (first in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: None

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri has been a top contributor on Colorado this season, with 41 points in 27 games.

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) to the team.

Gabriel Landeskog has scored 10 goals and added 19 assists through 25 games for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper has allowed 55 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 546 saves (24.8 per game).

Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

