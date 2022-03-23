Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wednesday NHL slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (39-18-5) hosting the New Jersey Devils (23-35-5) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are sixth in the Eastern Conference (83 points), while the Devils are 13th in the Eastern Conference (51 points).
How to Watch Toronto vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Toronto vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maple Leafs
-1.5
7
Toronto and New Jersey Stats
- The Maple Leafs put up 3.7 goals per game (227 in 62 games), and the Devils concede 3.6 (226 in 63).
- The Devils score 3.1 goals per game (15th in league), and the Maple Leafs are conceding 3.0 (16th).
- Toronto is +39 overall in goal differential this season, seventh in the NHL.
- New Jersey is -33 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the league.
- The Devils have conceded 31 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 47 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).
- The Devils have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties).
Toronto Impact Players
- One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 79 points in 57 games (46 goals and 33 assists).
- Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists) to the team.
- William Nylander's 58 points this season have come via 23 goals and 35 assists.
- In 40 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 101 goals (2.65 goals against average) and has recorded 1071 saves.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Mark Giordano: Day To Day (Coach's decision), Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Jack Campbell: Out (Rib), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 62 points are important for New Jersey. He has 21 goals and 41 assists in 58 games.
- Jack Hughes has racked up 49 points this season, with 21 goals and 28 assists.
- Nico Hischier is a top player on offense for New Jersey with 17 goals and 27 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)
