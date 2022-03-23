Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates after a goal during the third period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Wednesday NHL slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (39-18-5) hosting the New Jersey Devils (23-35-5) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are sixth in the Eastern Conference (83 points), while the Devils are 13th in the Eastern Conference (51 points).

How to Watch Toronto vs. New Jersey

Betting Information for Toronto vs. New Jersey

Maple Leafs vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Maple Leafs

-1.5

7

Toronto and New Jersey Stats

  • The Maple Leafs put up 3.7 goals per game (227 in 62 games), and the Devils concede 3.6 (226 in 63).
  • The Devils score 3.1 goals per game (15th in league), and the Maple Leafs are conceding 3.0 (16th).
  • Toronto is +39 overall in goal differential this season, seventh in the NHL.
  • New Jersey is -33 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the league.
  • The Devils have conceded 31 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 47 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).
  • The Devils have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties).

Toronto Impact Players

  • One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 79 points in 57 games (46 goals and 33 assists).
  • Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists) to the team.
  • William Nylander's 58 points this season have come via 23 goals and 35 assists.
  • In 40 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 101 goals (2.65 goals against average) and has recorded 1071 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Mark Giordano: Day To Day (Coach's decision), Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Jack Campbell: Out (Rib), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 62 points are important for New Jersey. He has 21 goals and 41 assists in 58 games.
  • Jack Hughes has racked up 49 points this season, with 21 goals and 28 assists.
  • Nico Hischier is a top player on offense for New Jersey with 17 goals and 27 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)

How To Watch

March
23
2022

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
