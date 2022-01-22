How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) looks to pass from behind the net defended by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL schedule features the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-10-3) visiting the New York Islanders (14-13-6) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 51 points and the Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 34 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Toronto

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Toronto vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Maple Leafs -1.5 5.5

Toronto and New York Stats

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal's 24 points are pivotal for New York. He has seven goals and 17 assists in 30 games.

Josh Bailey is a key piece of the offense for New York with 18 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 15 assists in 28 games.

Brock Nelson has netted 13 goals on the season, chipping in four assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 662 saves, and has conceded 51 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

Toronto Impact Players

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 41 points in 34 games (25 goals and 16 assists).

William Nylander is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) to the team.

John Tavares' 36 points this season have come via 15 goals and 21 assists.

Jack Campbell has allowed 63 goals (2.24 goals against average) and recorded 805 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Concussion), Justin Holl: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Ondrej Kase: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.