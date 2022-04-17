Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates with the puck in the third period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (49-20-6) hosting the New York Islanders (35-30-9) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are second in the Eastern Conference (104 points), and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference (79 points).

How to Watch Toronto vs. New York

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

1/22/2022

Islanders

Maple Leafs

3-1 TOR

11/21/2021

Islanders

Maple Leafs

3-0 TOR

Toronto and New York Stats

  • The Maple Leafs are third in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Islanders are fourth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • The Islanders are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 19th on defense (3.1 against).
  • Toronto has a +57 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
  • New York has a +5 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 27.8% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.1% of penalties).
  • The Islanders have scored 36 power-play goals (on 19% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 36 (killing off 83.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews has been a big player for Toronto this season, with 102 points in 70 games.
  • Mitchell Marner has 33 goals and 60 assists to total 93 points (1.4 per game).
  • John Tavares' season total of 73 points has come from 26 goals and 47 assists.
  • In 45 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 116 goals (2.73 goals against average) and has racked up 1191 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson has totaled 34 goals and 22 assists in 65 games for New York, good for 56 points.
  • Mathew Barzal has scored 51 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 37 assists.
  • New York's Anders Lee is among the top offensive players on the team with 43 total points (26 goals and 17 assists).
  • Ilya Sorokin has played 47 games this season, conceding 106 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1355 saves and a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: Day To Day (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

