Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates with the puck in the third period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (49-20-6) hosting the New York Islanders (35-30-9) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are second in the Eastern Conference (104 points), and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference (79 points).

How to Watch Toronto vs. New York

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 1/22/2022 Islanders Maple Leafs 3-1 TOR 11/21/2021 Islanders Maple Leafs 3-0 TOR

Toronto and New York Stats

The Maple Leafs are third in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Islanders are fourth in goals allowed (2.7).

The Islanders are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 19th on defense (3.1 against).

Toronto has a +57 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.

New York has a +5 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.

The Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 27.8% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.1% of penalties).

The Islanders have scored 36 power-play goals (on 19% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 36 (killing off 83.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews has been a big player for Toronto this season, with 102 points in 70 games.

Mitchell Marner has 33 goals and 60 assists to total 93 points (1.4 per game).

John Tavares' season total of 73 points has come from 26 goals and 47 assists.

In 45 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 116 goals (2.73 goals against average) and has racked up 1191 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson has totaled 34 goals and 22 assists in 65 games for New York, good for 56 points.

Mathew Barzal has scored 51 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 37 assists.

New York's Anders Lee is among the top offensive players on the team with 43 total points (26 goals and 17 assists).

Ilya Sorokin has played 47 games this season, conceding 106 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1355 saves and a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: Day To Day (Illness)

