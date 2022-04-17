Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sunday NHL slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (49-20-6) hosting the New York Islanders (35-30-9) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are second in the Eastern Conference (104 points), and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference (79 points).
How to Watch Toronto vs. New York
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
1/22/2022
Islanders
Maple Leafs
3-1 TOR
11/21/2021
Islanders
Maple Leafs
3-0 TOR
Toronto and New York Stats
- The Maple Leafs are third in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Islanders are fourth in goals allowed (2.7).
- The Islanders are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 19th on defense (3.1 against).
- Toronto has a +57 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
- New York has a +5 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
- The Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 27.8% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.1% of penalties).
- The Islanders have scored 36 power-play goals (on 19% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 36 (killing off 83.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews has been a big player for Toronto this season, with 102 points in 70 games.
- Mitchell Marner has 33 goals and 60 assists to total 93 points (1.4 per game).
- John Tavares' season total of 73 points has come from 26 goals and 47 assists.
- In 45 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 116 goals (2.73 goals against average) and has racked up 1191 saves.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson has totaled 34 goals and 22 assists in 65 games for New York, good for 56 points.
- Mathew Barzal has scored 51 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 37 assists.
- New York's Anders Lee is among the top offensive players on the team with 43 total points (26 goals and 17 assists).
- Ilya Sorokin has played 47 games this season, conceding 106 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1355 saves and a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: Day To Day (Illness)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
17
2022
New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)