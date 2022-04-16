How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews (34) and John Tavares (91) celebrate a win over the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena.

The NHL slate on Saturday features a showdown between the Toronto Maple Leafs (48-20-6) and the Ottawa Senators (28-40-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Maple Leafs are third (with 102 points) and the Senators 13th (62 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Toronto

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Toronto and Ottawa Stats

The Maple Leafs are second in the league in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Senators are 22nd defensively (3.2 against).

The Senators are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).

Toronto is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +56.

Ottawa is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -38.

The Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 28.0% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 20.3% of opportunities).

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk's 27 goals and 32 assists in 71 games for Ottawa add up to 59 total points on the season.

Joshua Norris has helped lead the attack for Ottawa this season with 33 goals and 17 assists.

Tim Stuetzle is a top player on offense for Ottawa with 18 goals and 32 assists.

Anton Forsberg has a .919 save percentage (eighth-best in the league). He has 1162 saves, and has given up 103 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (101 total points), having amassed 58 goals and 43 assists.

Mitchell Marner has 91 points (1.4 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 60 assists.

John Tavares' 72 points this season have come via 26 goals and 46 assists.

Jack Campbell has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)

Maple Leafs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Canadiens W 3-2 Home -388 4/12/2022 Sabres L 5-2 Home -435 4/14/2022 Capitals W 7-3 Home -184 4/16/2022 Senators - Away -253 4/17/2022 Islanders - Home - 4/19/2022 Flyers - Home - 4/21/2022 Lightning - Away -

Senators Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/10/2022 Jets L 4-3 Home +149 4/12/2022 Red Wings W 4-1 Away +100 4/14/2022 Bruins W 3-2 Away +221 4/16/2022 Maple Leafs - Home +204 4/18/2022 Kraken - Away - 4/19/2022 Canucks - Away - 4/22/2022 Blue Jackets - Away -

