How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Saturday features a showdown between the Toronto Maple Leafs (48-20-6) and the Ottawa Senators (28-40-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Maple Leafs are third (with 102 points) and the Senators 13th (62 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. Toronto
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Toronto and Ottawa Stats
- The Maple Leafs are second in the league in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Senators are 22nd defensively (3.2 against).
- The Senators are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
- Toronto is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +56.
- Ottawa is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -38.
- The Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 28.0% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties).
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 20.3% of opportunities).
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk's 27 goals and 32 assists in 71 games for Ottawa add up to 59 total points on the season.
- Joshua Norris has helped lead the attack for Ottawa this season with 33 goals and 17 assists.
- Tim Stuetzle is a top player on offense for Ottawa with 18 goals and 32 assists.
- Anton Forsberg has a .919 save percentage (eighth-best in the league). He has 1162 saves, and has given up 103 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand)
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (101 total points), having amassed 58 goals and 43 assists.
- Mitchell Marner has 91 points (1.4 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 60 assists.
- John Tavares' 72 points this season have come via 26 goals and 46 assists.
- Jack Campbell has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).
Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)
Maple Leafs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/9/2022
Canadiens
W 3-2
Home
-388
4/12/2022
Sabres
L 5-2
Home
-435
4/14/2022
Capitals
W 7-3
Home
-184
4/16/2022
Senators
-
Away
-253
4/17/2022
Islanders
-
Home
-
4/19/2022
Flyers
-
Home
-
4/21/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
Senators Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/10/2022
Jets
L 4-3
Home
+149
4/12/2022
Red Wings
W 4-1
Away
+100
4/14/2022
Bruins
W 3-2
Away
+221
4/16/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Home
+204
4/18/2022
Kraken
-
Away
-
4/19/2022
Canucks
-
Away
-
4/22/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.