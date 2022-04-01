How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (42-19-5) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are 14th and the Maple Leafs sixth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Toronto
- Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Toronto
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Flyers
-
Philadelphia and Toronto Stats
- The Flyers are 31st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Maple Leafs are 18th in goals conceded (3.0).
- The Maple Leafs score 3.7 goals per game (third in league), and the Flyers concede 3.5 (24th).
- Philadelphia has a -61 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.
- Toronto is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +43 (+0.7 per game).
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 30 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).
- The Flyers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 29.3% of opportunities).
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews' 49 goals and 36 assists in 62 games for Toronto add up to 85 total points on the season.
- Mitchell Marner has scored 76 total points (1.3 per game) this season. He has 28 goals and 48 assists.
- John Tavares has 63 points so far, including 22 goals and 41 assists.
- Jack Campbell has a .914 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1071 total saves, conceding 101 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: Day To Day (Head), Jack Campbell: Out (Rib), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 18:26 per game.
- Travis Konecny has 12 goals and 31 assists to total 43 points (0.7 per game).
- Joel Farabee has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists through 49 games for Philadelphia.
- Carter Hart has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .909 save percentage (24th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Scott Laughton: Out (Head)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)