How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (42-19-5) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are 14th and the Maple Leafs sixth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Toronto

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Toronto

Favorite Moneyline Total Flyers -

Philadelphia and Toronto Stats

The Flyers are 31st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Maple Leafs are 18th in goals conceded (3.0).

The Maple Leafs score 3.7 goals per game (third in league), and the Flyers concede 3.5 (24th).

Philadelphia has a -61 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.

Toronto is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +43 (+0.7 per game).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 30 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

The Flyers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 29.3% of opportunities).

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews' 49 goals and 36 assists in 62 games for Toronto add up to 85 total points on the season.

Mitchell Marner has scored 76 total points (1.3 per game) this season. He has 28 goals and 48 assists.

John Tavares has 63 points so far, including 22 goals and 41 assists.

Jack Campbell has a .914 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1071 total saves, conceding 101 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: Day To Day (Head), Jack Campbell: Out (Rib), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 18:26 per game.

Travis Konecny has 12 goals and 31 assists to total 43 points (0.7 per game).

Joel Farabee has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists through 49 games for Philadelphia.

Carter Hart has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .909 save percentage (24th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Scott Laughton: Out (Head)

