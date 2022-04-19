Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (50-20-6) host the Philadelphia Flyers (23-42-11) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on April 19, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are second (with 106 points) and the Flyers 15th (57 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Philadelphia

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Philadelphia

DateHomeAwayResult

4/2/2022

Flyers

Maple Leafs

6-3 TOR

11/10/2021

Flyers

Maple Leafs

3-0 TOR

Toronto and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Maple Leafs score 3.9 goals per game (293 in 76 games), and the Flyers give up 3.6 (274 in 76).
  • The Flyers are 30th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 17th on defense (3.1 against).
  • Toronto has a +59 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -79 (-1.0 per game).
  • On the power play, the Maple Leafs have scored 59 goals (on 27.8% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 53 (killing off 75.1% of penalties, 27th in league).
  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 12.3% of opportunities).

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (102 total points), having registered 58 goals and 44 assists.
  • Mitchell Marner has 94 points (1.4 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 60 assists.
  • John Tavares has 26 goals and 48 assists for Toronto.
  • Jack Campbell has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (18th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Auston Matthews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 50 points are important for Philadelphia. He has put up 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games.
  • Travis Konecny has amassed 47 points this season, with 14 goals and 33 assists.
  • Joel Farabee is a key player on offense for Philadelphia with 17 goals and 17 assists.
  • Carter Hart has played 45 games this season, conceding 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1304 saves and a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

