How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs (50-20-6) host the Philadelphia Flyers (23-42-11) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on April 19, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are second (with 106 points) and the Flyers 15th (57 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Toronto vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Philadelphia
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/2/2022
Flyers
Maple Leafs
6-3 TOR
11/10/2021
Flyers
Maple Leafs
3-0 TOR
Toronto and Philadelphia Stats
- The Maple Leafs score 3.9 goals per game (293 in 76 games), and the Flyers give up 3.6 (274 in 76).
- The Flyers are 30th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 17th on defense (3.1 against).
- Toronto has a +59 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
- Philadelphia is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -79 (-1.0 per game).
- On the power play, the Maple Leafs have scored 59 goals (on 27.8% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 53 (killing off 75.1% of penalties, 27th in league).
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 12.3% of opportunities).
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (102 total points), having registered 58 goals and 44 assists.
- Mitchell Marner has 94 points (1.4 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 60 assists.
- John Tavares has 26 goals and 48 assists for Toronto.
- Jack Campbell has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (18th in the league).
Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Auston Matthews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 50 points are important for Philadelphia. He has put up 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games.
- Travis Konecny has amassed 47 points this season, with 14 goals and 33 assists.
- Joel Farabee is a key player on offense for Philadelphia with 17 goals and 17 assists.
- Carter Hart has played 45 games this season, conceding 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1304 saves and a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)
