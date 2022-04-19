Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (50-20-6) host the Philadelphia Flyers (23-42-11) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on April 19, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are second (with 106 points) and the Flyers 15th (57 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Philadelphia

Date Home Away Result 4/2/2022 Flyers Maple Leafs 6-3 TOR 11/10/2021 Flyers Maple Leafs 3-0 TOR

Toronto and Philadelphia Stats

The Maple Leafs score 3.9 goals per game (293 in 76 games), and the Flyers give up 3.6 (274 in 76).

The Flyers are 30th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 17th on defense (3.1 against).

Toronto has a +59 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.

Philadelphia is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -79 (-1.0 per game).

On the power play, the Maple Leafs have scored 59 goals (on 27.8% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 53 (killing off 75.1% of penalties, 27th in league).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 12.3% of opportunities).

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (102 total points), having registered 58 goals and 44 assists.

Mitchell Marner has 94 points (1.4 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 60 assists.

John Tavares has 26 goals and 48 assists for Toronto.

Jack Campbell has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (18th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Auston Matthews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 50 points are important for Philadelphia. He has put up 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games.

Travis Konecny has amassed 47 points this season, with 14 goals and 33 assists.

Joel Farabee is a key player on offense for Philadelphia with 17 goals and 17 assists.

Carter Hart has played 45 games this season, conceding 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1304 saves and a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

